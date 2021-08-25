




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Palace confirms: Duterte won't run as VP if Sara throws bid for presidency
                        

                           
Philstar.com
August 25, 2021 | 11:17am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Palace confirms: Duterte won't run as VP if Sara throws bid for presidency
President Rodrigo Duterte witnesses the program proper before leading the wreath-laying ceremony at the Holocaust Memorial Park in Rishon Lezion, Israel on Sept. 5, 2018. Joining the president is presidential daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio. 
Presidential photo / Karl Norman Alonzo
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte’s vice-presidential bid still hinges upon the presidential bid of his daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, the Palace confirmed.



In a recorded address aired late Tuesday night, Duterte confirmed his party’s announcement earlier. He said: “Gusto talaga ninyo? Oh sige, tatakbo ako ng bise president. Then I will continue the crusade. I’m worried about the drugs, insurgency—well number one is insurgency, then criminality, drugs.”





But part of Duterte’s meeting with his Cabinet secretaries may have been cut and edited out when it aired late Tuesday night.



Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, quoting the president, said that should Sara Duterte run, Sen. Bong Go who received a nomination for the presidency from PDP-Laban but has not accepted, “is out.”



“For my part, dahil delicadeza, hindi po pwede dalawa kami dyan, if she runs, out na rin ako,” Duterte, as relayed by Roque, has supposedly said, the STAR reported.






Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, PDP-Laban’s executive vice president, also confirmed that Duterte said during the Tuesday meeting that he is “not convinced” to run for vice president if Sara will gun for presidency in the next polls.



In an interview with CNN Philippines’ The Source, Nograles said partly in Filipino: “Yes, he said that if Mayor Sara runs then he’s considering not running for vice president.”



“Because, again, he said that the Duterte-Duterte [tandem] to him, and he’s always been consistent on that, that if Duterte-Duterte, to him he’s not convinced that it should happen at least for 2022 national elections,” Nograles continued.



On Wednesday morning, reports quoting an unnamed source said that Duterte mentioned that he and Go would not run in the next polls if Sara Duterte makes a bid for the presidential race.



‘Smokescreen’ for Sara?



A faction of the PDP-Laban, led by administration ally-turned-critic Sen. Manny Pacquiao, however said that the Go-Duterte tandem is “merely a smokescreen/distraction for their real candidate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte.”



“The Go-Duterte tandem can officially withdraw from the Presidential & Vice Presidential race at any time from the time of filing of certificates of candidacy up to noontime of election day (in order not to be officially considered to have lost the election), and issue very clear and firm orders to their campaign machinery and supporters to vote for Sara Duterte as President instead of him,” the statement from the Pacquiao-led wing read.



“The grassroots members of the party will not allow this to happen,” they added.



Sara Duterte is currently at top of pre-election surveys, but has not officially declared plans for the next national elections.



Last month, Duterte, who has been accused of encouraging human rights abuses in his controversial drug war, floated the idea of joining the vice presidential race in 2022 to gain immunity from suit. Law experts have noted that there is nothing in the 1987 Constitution that grants immunity to the vice president but Malacañang believes Duterte's remark could be "an opportunity to provoke jurisprudence."



So far, only Sen. Panfilo Lacson and Senate President Vicente Sotto III have confirmed they are running for presidential and vice-presidential posts for the 2022 polls. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from Bella Perez-Rubio, Xave Gregorio


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2022 POLLS
                                                      PDP-LABAN
                                                      RODRIGO DUTERTE
                                                      SARA DUTERTE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Duterte leaves shameful legacy of squandering arbitral award&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Duterte leaves shameful legacy of squandering arbitral award’


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte will leave a “shameful legacy” of squandering the 2016 Arbitral Award in exchange for Chinese...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tugade to LTO: Put on hold mandatory PMVIC testing
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tugade to LTO: Put on hold mandatory PMVIC testing


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Transportation has shelved the implementation of the mandatory private motor vehicle inspection center testing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Galvez: More vaccines arriving this month
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Galvez: More vaccines arriving this month


                              

                                                                  By Jose Rodel Clapano |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
More vaccine doses will be delivered to the country before September, according to National Task Force against COVID-19 chief...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Vaccination ID rollout by September 1
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vaccination ID rollout by September 1


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The rollout of the unified vaccination cards in Metro Manila can start on Sept. 1, according to the Metropolitan Manila Development...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 CALAX sub-section to cater to 5,000 motorists daily
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
CALAX sub-section to cater to 5,000 motorists daily


                              

                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar yesterday led the ceremonial opening of the Cavite-Laguna Expressway Sub-section...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Senate ratifies amendment on higher penalties for perjury
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senate ratifies amendment on higher penalties for perjury


                              

                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Senate has ratified an amendment that seeks to impose higher penalties for perjury to stop people from committing the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 House budget hearing starts tomorrow
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House budget hearing starts tomorrow


                              

                                                                  By Delon Porcalla |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Budget hearings in the appropriations committee of the House of Representatives will start tomorrow, three days after the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 FDA: Pfizer vaccine needs full Philippines approval
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
FDA: Pfizer vaccine needs full Philippines approval


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Pfizer-BioNtech will have to apply for a Certificate for Product Registration for its COVID-19 vaccines to be given full approval...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo launches podcast to reach younger generation
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo launches podcast to reach younger generation


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo has joined the growing podcast community in the country with her own series that promises “more...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Comelec to probe logistics deal
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Comelec to probe logistics deal


                              

                                                                  By Robertzon Ramirez |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Commission on Elections Chairman Sheriff Abas said he has asked the poll body’s special bids and awards committee to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with