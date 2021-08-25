Palace confirms: Duterte won't run as VP if Sara throws bid for presidency

President Rodrigo Duterte witnesses the program proper before leading the wreath-laying ceremony at the Holocaust Memorial Park in Rishon Lezion, Israel on Sept. 5, 2018. Joining the president is presidential daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte’s vice-presidential bid still hinges upon the presidential bid of his daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, the Palace confirmed.

In a recorded address aired late Tuesday night, Duterte confirmed his party’s announcement earlier. He said: “Gusto talaga ninyo? Oh sige, tatakbo ako ng bise president. Then I will continue the crusade. I’m worried about the drugs, insurgency—well number one is insurgency, then criminality, drugs.”

But part of Duterte’s meeting with his Cabinet secretaries may have been cut and edited out when it aired late Tuesday night.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, quoting the president, said that should Sara Duterte run, Sen. Bong Go who received a nomination for the presidency from PDP-Laban but has not accepted, “is out.”

“For my part, dahil delicadeza, hindi po pwede dalawa kami dyan, if she runs, out na rin ako,” Duterte, as relayed by Roque, has supposedly said, the STAR reported.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, PDP-Laban’s executive vice president, also confirmed that Duterte said during the Tuesday meeting that he is “not convinced” to run for vice president if Sara will gun for presidency in the next polls.

In an interview with CNN Philippines’ The Source, Nograles said partly in Filipino: “Yes, he said that if Mayor Sara runs then he’s considering not running for vice president.”

“Because, again, he said that the Duterte-Duterte [tandem] to him, and he’s always been consistent on that, that if Duterte-Duterte, to him he’s not convinced that it should happen at least for 2022 national elections,” Nograles continued.

On Wednesday morning, reports quoting an unnamed source said that Duterte mentioned that he and Go would not run in the next polls if Sara Duterte makes a bid for the presidential race.

‘Smokescreen’ for Sara?

A faction of the PDP-Laban, led by administration ally-turned-critic Sen. Manny Pacquiao, however said that the Go-Duterte tandem is “merely a smokescreen/distraction for their real candidate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte.”

“The Go-Duterte tandem can officially withdraw from the Presidential & Vice Presidential race at any time from the time of filing of certificates of candidacy up to noontime of election day (in order not to be officially considered to have lost the election), and issue very clear and firm orders to their campaign machinery and supporters to vote for Sara Duterte as President instead of him,” the statement from the Pacquiao-led wing read.

“The grassroots members of the party will not allow this to happen,” they added.

Sara Duterte is currently at top of pre-election surveys, but has not officially declared plans for the next national elections.

Last month, Duterte, who has been accused of encouraging human rights abuses in his controversial drug war, floated the idea of joining the vice presidential race in 2022 to gain immunity from suit. Law experts have noted that there is nothing in the 1987 Constitution that grants immunity to the vice president but Malacañang believes Duterte's remark could be "an opportunity to provoke jurisprudence."

So far, only Sen. Panfilo Lacson and Senate President Vicente Sotto III have confirmed they are running for presidential and vice-presidential posts for the 2022 polls. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from Bella Perez-Rubio, Xave Gregorio