




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
12.1% of Filipinos fully vaccinated against COVID-19
                        

                           
Philstar.com
August 24, 2021 | 2:08pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
12.1% of Filipinos fully vaccinated against COVID-19
Health workers administer COVID-19 vaccines to residents while others wait their turn inside the Valenzuela City Astrodome Mega Vaccination Hub on Aug. 10, 2021 as the local government starts their night-shift inoculation to accommodate individuals who has no time to visit during daytime due to work schedules.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Tuesday said 13.2 million Filipinos out of a total 109.04 million have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 since the government started rolling out the life-saving jabs in March. 



This is equivalent to 12.1% of the country's total population. Some 17.5 million or 16.05% of Filipinos have received a first dose of the vaccine, according to data as of August 23 presented by presidential spokesman Harry Roque during his regular briefing. 



A total of 303,859 shots were administered on Monday, well below the government's target of administering at least 500,000 jabs daily. 



The government is looking to fully vaccinate some 50 to 60 million people before the year is out — a downgrade from its previous goal of inoculating some 70 million Filipinos to attain herd immunity. 



To achieve the lower end of their adjusted target, officials must fully vaccinate at least 36.8 million more people — more than double the number of those it has fully inoculated so far — before yearend. 



More vaccines coming 



Roque also announced that the Philippines on Wednesday will receive a shipment of 362,700 Pfizer vaccines procured by the government. 



He added that three million Sinovac shots are also expected to arrive this week. 






— Bella Perez-Rubio


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 VACCINE
                                                      HERD IMMUNITY
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 4.5 million Pinoys open bank accounts with national ID rollout
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
4.5 million Pinoys open bank accounts with national ID rollout


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Some 4.5 million Filipinos were able to open a bank account for the first time with the continued rollout of the national...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lapid, AFP chief positive for COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lapid, AFP chief positive for COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
COVID-19 has stricken two more public officials, as both Sen. Lito Lapid and Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Lt. Gen....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 MMDA chair says vaccination ID for NCR may be ready by September 1
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
MMDA chair says vaccination ID for NCR may be ready by September 1


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Digital COVID-19 vaccination certificates or IDs for the National Capital Region may be issued on September 1, Metropolitan...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte honor Tokyo Olympics medalists, participants
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte honor Tokyo Olympics medalists, participants


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Hidilyn Diaz was feted for bringing home the Philippines' first ever Olympic gold medal and for her "uplifting life story"...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Metro Manila slips 8 notches in safe cities index
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Metro Manila slips 8 notches in safe cities index


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Metro Manila tumbled eight notches in a global safe cities index as its ranking slid in almost all indicators, especially...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 PGH halts emergency room admissions amid more COVID-19 patients
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PGH halts emergency room admissions amid more COVID-19 patients


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 13 minutes ago                              


                                                            
"Our patients and our staff will only be put at risk if we continue allowing more cases," the hospital said in Filipino.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH says payment of health workers' allowances being fast tracked
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH says payment of health workers' allowances being fast tracked


                              

                                 56 minutes ago                              


                                                            
In a statement, the DOH said it is working with the Department of Budget and Management to “secure funds for the grant...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte accepts nomination for VP, admin party faction says
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte accepts nomination for VP, admin party faction says


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
This comes after the national executive council of the PDP-Laban earlier this month endorsed the tandem of Sen. Christopher...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace admits Metro Manila healthcare capacity on 'critical warning'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace admits Metro Manila healthcare capacity on 'critical warning'


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
"It's true that we're on critical warning because we went past 70% [usage] of critical beds, but we still have space," Malacañang's...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP: No reinstatement for dismissed cops
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP: No reinstatement for dismissed cops


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
"We will work with the National Police Commission to facilitate the resolution of appealed administrative cases and permanently...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with