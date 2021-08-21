




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
'Even if I stand alone': Duterte says he'll stand by Duque amid COA findings
                        

                           
Alexis Romero - Philstar.com
August 21, 2021 | 6:10pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
'Even if I stand alone': Duterte says he'll stand by Duque amid COA findings
Photo shows President Rodrigo Duterte and Health Secretary Francisco Duque III. 
Presidential Communications Operations Office
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has expressed readiness to stand by embattled Health Secretary Francisco Duque III even if it erodes his popularity and insisted that firing him would be a "great injustice."



Duterte dared critics to give him a reason why he should fire Duque, whose agency has been criticized for the alleged "deficiencies" in the handling of more than P67 billion COVID-19 response funds.



"Do you want me to fire him (Duque)? Give me a reason why I should fire him. I hired the guy. He was not applying for the post. He did not ask me to hire him... If he commits a mistake, I would be responsible for that. But from what I saw, you are to oust him, for what? What wrongdoing did he commit?" the president said during a pre-recorded public address aired Saturday.



"So, I’m sorry but I said even if I stand alone, I will stand for Duque even if it will bring me down. They said after this, Duterte will no longer be popular, his ratings will go down. Look, I am done. The rating does not really matter to me. I just want to work and whatever judgment you have for me, I don’t give a s***," he added.



Duterte said a person's reputation is important and that Duque would be branded as corrupt for life if he is removed from his post.



"I would be doing a great injustice. You know why? I hired him and he is performing. If I ask Duque to leave, during his lifetime, people would say 'You know, he was fired because of corruption.' You just imagine the injustice that you inflict on another fellow human being. I am not like that," Duterte said.



"Attack those who are truly corrupt. Go ahead. Go for his neck. He deserves it. But here (issues involving Duque), there's really nothing," he added.



Duterte also clarified that Duque was not his campaigner when he was still seeking the presidency in 2016.



In its annual report for the health department, the Commission on Audit cited what it called "deficiencies in the handling of pandemic response funds, including the alleged failure to obligate and disburse billions of pesos at yearend. The return of the funds to the national treasure was "counter-beneficial" to initiatives to contain the pandemic, according to state auditors.



Last Monday, Duterte assailed COA for releasing initial findings that he said create impressions that agencies and officials have committed corruption. He ordered agencies not to follow COA's findings, saying no one has been jailed because of its reports. The president also revealed that Duque had tried to quit twice but his resignation was not accepted.



Malacañang has downplayed the COA report, saying initial observations and comments can be debunked or addressed by agencies. COA has clarified that its report did not mention that state funds have been lost to corruption.



Duterte said the release of COA's findings should not distract officials in the performance of their duties.



"Government should not be affected or swayed by the noise of the few... We should perform our sworn duties to the people including transparency and accountability. If you think that these events surrounding the other reports on various agencies under the executive department will distract us from our mission to save our people, then you are wrong," the president said.  



"I am committed to leading our nation out of this pandemic with the help of our frontline institutions so that we can be victorious and ready for a bigger future," he added.



Duterte reiterated that agencies should be given elbow room as they try to address the effects of the pandemic.



"To be honest, at the start of the pandemic - if you know what the word is, it’s a worldwide contamination. My order to DOH (Department of Health) is if you buy something, dispense with the bidding. That was my order then. They did not even follow it. They still conducted biddings," he added.



The president also asked COA to "reconfigure" its reports by stating that there is no corruption if state funds remain unused.  



"I know there is no malice. You are just doing your duty. But in making the report, kindly reconfigure everything and say, at the first instance, if you conduct interviews, state immediately, 'There is no corruption here because there is no money involved.' The money has not been utilized," Duterte said.



"Even if Duque wanted to spend all of that in one day, he has no sufficient personnel... So what can he do? He has to make do with the manpower of his office," he added. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      FRANCISCO DUQUE
                                                      PRESIDENT RODRIGO DUTERTE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte fires NEA chief Masongsong
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte fires NEA chief Masongsong


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The PACC in May filed a case against Masongsong for allegedly allowing public funds to be used for a party-list's campaign...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              August 2021 MECQ guidelines: What to expect in NCR, Laguna and Bataan
                           


                                                      

                           
                           

                              
                              
August 2021 MECQ guidelines: What to expect in NCR, Laguna and Bataan


                              
                              

                              

                                 
1 day ago

                              

                              

                                 
Headlines

                              


                              

                                 

                                    fb

                                    tw
                                 

                              

                           

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo calls on Filipinos to honor Ninoy&rsquo;s sacrifice
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo calls on Filipinos to honor Ninoy’s sacrifice


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo urged Filipinos to honor the sacrifice of the late Sen. Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 1.2 million doses of Chinese vaccines arrive in Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
1.2 million doses of Chinese vaccines arrive in Philippines


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines received Saturday 1.2 million doses of China-made COVID-19 vaccines, consisting of one million doses of Sinovac’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 More groups urge Robredo to run for president
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
More groups urge Robredo to run for president


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Various groups will launch this weekend their respective campaigns to urge Vice President Leni Robredo to run for president...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte: Honor Ninoy's legacy by sacrificing for common good, becoming resilient
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte: Honor Ninoy's legacy by sacrificing for common good, becoming resilient


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte Saturday urged Filipinos to honor the late Sen. Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino Jr. by sacrificing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte gives DBM, DOH 10 days to release allowances, other benefits of health workers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte gives DBM, DOH 10 days to release allowances, other benefits of health workers


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte has given agencies ten days to pay healthcare workers who have yet to receive their benefits following...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines logs 16,694&nbsp;new COVID-19 cases in 2nd highest daily rise since pandemic started
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines logs 16,694 new COVID-19 cases in 2nd highest daily rise since pandemic started


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Local health authorities on Saturday reported 16,694 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,824,051....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 MMDA: Up to LGUs to set time period for outdoor exercise
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
MMDA: Up to LGUs to set time period for outdoor exercise


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
MMDA is now leaving it up to LGUs to determine the time period for outdoor exercise, reversing an earlier announcement that...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DICT urged to fast track development of national vaccine database
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DICT urged to fast track development of national vaccine database


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
De Lima said the DICT, in coordination with the DOH and LGUs, must immediately create a national vaccine database to prevent...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with