




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
PNP chief takes back COA remarks, orders cops to comply with audit findings
                        

                           
Franco Luna - Philstar.com
August 19, 2021 | 11:48am

                           

                        

                                                                        
PNP chief takes back COA remarks, orders cops to comply with audit findings
The photo of the Commission on Audit's office in Quezon City taken on Aug. 17, 2021.
The STAR / Michael Varcas
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The chief of the Philippine National Police took back his earlier remarks accusing the Commission on Audit of releasing audit reports to the media, and instead urged local police offices to cooperate with resident auditors. 



"It was made clear to me that the COA does not issue press statements and instead, posts its audit reports on its website as part of its Constitutional mandate for transparency," Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, PNP chief, said in a statement sent to reporters on Thursday.





"In a forum I attended yesterday, August 18, I categorically suggested that the Commission on Audit should stop releasing its audit reports to the media and instead revert to the old ways when all observations on budget spending are internally directed to the government agencies concerned...I stand corrected," Eleazar added.



Eleazar said he "learned" that the COA actually sent its observations to the PNP offices and "[gave] them enough time to review and correct" any observations before a report is published.



Eleazar said he directed regional and provincial police offices "to further improve their coordination with their respective Resident Auditors and immediately act on their observations to prevent unnecessary situations."



This comes after President Rodrigo Duterte, whose statements are routinely backed by the PNP, instructed government offices not to ignore audit findings by the COA after the latter flagged a number of government departments over unspent funds and other "deficiencies."



"That's what I hate about flagging. It creates a conundrum and you know that it's political season. Everyone has tirades, everyone has criticisms. These newspapers act as if they are the epitome of propriety and decency," Duterte said. 



“You make a report, do not flag. Do not publish it because it will condemn the agency or the person you are flagging," he added.



The police chief Thursday said his directive was to avoid COA reports that, he said, would be "eventually misconstrued as tantamount to misuse of funds, or worse, corruption."



Under the 1987 Constitution, the COA is an independent commission that is entirely separate from the executive or legislative branches of government. 



"The Philippine National Police has been taking all the COA observations seriously and in fact, has instituted various measures to further improve our budget spending based on whatever the recommendations would suggest over the years," Eleazar claimed. 



"I assure the Filipino people that the hard-earned money they give to the PNP through their taxes is safe and is wisely spent as part of our continuous commitment to genuine reforms that are anchored on transparency, accountability and professionalism."



To recall, the PNP was among the first government offices flagged by the commission after the latter flagged the former's underspending of its anti-insurgency funds in 2020 after only disbursing 12% of the total money alloted for that purpose.



Eleazar at the time said that the funds remained intact, adding that PNP was told by the Department of Budget and Management that the NTF-ELCAC fund is a "continuing appropriation."



"The funds had gone unused not because of negligence or anomaly," he said then in a statement in Filipino, saying the money was only entirely released in October 2020.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COA
                                                      COMMISSION ON AUDIT
                                                      PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
                                                      PNP
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 16,000 daily cases possible next week &ndash; OCTA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
16,000 daily cases possible next week – OCTA


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
With COVID-19 cases rising in Southern and Central Luzon, OCTA Research said the number of new cases in the country may reach...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Senator asks: Shouldn't Duque be suspended over DOH 'deficiencies'?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senator asks: Shouldn't Duque be suspended over DOH 'deficiencies'?


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sen. Grace Poe on Wednesday sought Health Secretary Francisco Duque III's suspension after state auditors flagged "deficiencies"...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Metro Manila mayors leave ECQ extension to IATF
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Metro Manila mayors leave ECQ extension to IATF


                              

                                                                  By Ghio Ong |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Metro Manila mayors are leaving it to the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases to decide...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH told: Respond to audit findings instead of criticizing auditors
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH told: Respond to audit findings instead of criticizing auditors


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Health should explain the deficiencies the Commission on Audit found and not criticize state auditors for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 50% of Pinoys say COVID-19 vaccination slow &ndash; SWS
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
50% of Pinoys say COVID-19 vaccination slow – SWS


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
One in every two adult Filipinos believes that the COVID-19 vaccination rollout in the Philippines is slow, a survey conducted...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Comelec junks extension of voters&rsquo; registration
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Comelec junks extension of voters’ registration


                              

                                                                  By Robertzon Ramirez |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Commission on Elections yesterday junked a Senate resolution asking for a month-long extension of voter’s registration...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Government won&rsquo;t allow entry of terrorists &ndash; DOJ
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Government won’t allow entry of terrorists – DOJ


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
While the Philippines welcomes refugees and political asylum seekers from other countries like strife-torn Afghanistan, the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 365,040 Pfizer doses, part of purchased supply, arrive in Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
365,040 Pfizer doses, part of purchased supply, arrive in Philippines


                              

                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines on Wednesday got 365,040 more doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, as part of the supply the government p...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ateneo forgoes admission test anew due to COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ateneo forgoes admission test anew due to COVID-19


                              

                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
"This is still due to the prevailing health emergency that will prevent the effective and safe administration of the entrance...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jose Abueva, UP president who signed '89 accord with DND, dies
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jose Abueva, UP president who signed '89 accord with DND, dies


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Dr. Jose Abueva died on Wednesday at age 93. As UP president, he signed the crucial UP-DND Accord of 1989 barring state forces'...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with