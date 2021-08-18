Ateneo forgoes admission test anew due to COVID-19






































































 




   







   















Philstar.com
August 18, 2021 | 6:45pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
MANILA, Philippines — Ateneo de Manila University on Wednesday announced it will not hold its college entrance test this year, the second time it will do so due to the coronavirus pandemic. 



The Jesuit-run institution said it is suspending its annual Ateneo College Entrance Test for freshmen and transferee applicants for School Year 2022 to 2023. 



"This is still due to the prevailing health emergency that will prevent the effective and safe administration of the extrance exam," the school said.







  • applicants' academic and non-academic performance from Grades 9 to 11
  • batch ranking at the end of 11th grade
  • personal admission essays
  • recommendation letters
  • extracurriculars
  • disciplinary records
It said application period for freshmen in the undergraduate level will begin by early September, with an exact date soon to be announced. 



Transferees, meanwhile, will get a later date. "More details regarding this year's application cycle will be released in due time."



Ateneo was among the higher educational institutions which halted its entrance exam last year due to COVID-19. 



The University of the Phlippines, University of Santo Tomas, and De La Salle University also suspended their admissions tests. 



Schools then opted to screen applicants based on their academic records.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

