Ateneo forgoes admission test anew due to COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Ateneo de Manila University on Wednesday announced it will not hold its college entrance test this year, the second time it will do so due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Jesuit-run institution said it is suspending its annual Ateneo College Entrance Test for freshmen and transferee applicants for School Year 2022 to 2023.

"This is still due to the prevailing health emergency that will prevent the effective and safe administration of the extrance exam," the school said.

The Ateneo college application cycle for School Year 2022-2023 will begin soon - and once again, the Ateneo College... Posted by Ateneo de Manila University on Tuesday, 17 August 2021

Like last year, admissions will be based on the following:

applicants' academic and non-academic performance from Grades 9 to 11

batch ranking at the end of 11th grade

personal admission essays

recommendation letters

extracurriculars

disciplinary records

It said application period for freshmen in the undergraduate level will begin by early September, with an exact date soon to be announced.

Transferees, meanwhile, will get a later date. "More details regarding this year's application cycle will be released in due time."

Ateneo was among the higher educational institutions which halted its entrance exam last year due to COVID-19.

The University of the Phlippines, University of Santo Tomas, and De La Salle University also suspended their admissions tests.

Schools then opted to screen applicants based on their academic records.