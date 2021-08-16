Procurement of 'high-end' laptops on hold as DOH checks prices

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Monday said it has halted its plan to purchase four “high-end” laptops amounting to P700,000.

"To date, the procurement transaction was put on hold pending the result of further market study and prevailing market price for these laptops," said Undersecretary Leopoldo Vega, who also heads the agency’s administration and financial management team.

Vega said the laptops were supposed to be used in “knowledge management and information technology.”

In a bulletin dated August 11, the agency's Central Office Bids and Awards Committee (COBAC) announced the postponement of the submissions and opening of bids for the procurement of “high-end 2-in-1 laptop with accessories” until further notice.

A '2-in-1' laptop can function as a laptop and as a tablet.

A document from COBAC dated August 4 indicated the request for the submission of the "best and final offer" for the four laptops with accessories for P700,000.

The document surfaced online around the time the Commission on Audit released a report flagging “various deficiencies” in the DOH’s funds amounting to P67.3 billion. State auditors said such deficiencies “contributed to the challenges encountered and missed opportunities” by the agency during a public health crisis. — Gaea Katreena Cabico