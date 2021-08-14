




































































 




   







   















ANYARE? Why it took 97 years for Philippines to clinch Olympic gold

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - August 14, 2021 - 2:47pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — With a single lift, Hidilyn Diaz carried the Philippines’ dream of snatching a gold medal at the Olympics to reality — a feat that is forever etched in history.



History will also remember the names of Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam and Eumir Marcial as the Filipino boxers who punched their way to a stunning medal haul of two silvers and one bronze.





The Tokyo Games proved that the Filipino athlete is world-class, but why did it take so long for us to get here?



Tonight, we ask: Anyare?



Join James Relativo as he explores why sufficient funding for Filipino athletes is essential for them to succeed in their respective sports, together with Philstar.com sports writer Luisa Morales, Philippine Sports commissioner Ramon Fernandez and figure skater Michael Martinez.



                                                      2021 TOKYO OLYMPICS
                                                      ANYARE
                                                      CARLO PAALAM
                                                      EUMIR MARCIAL
                                                      HIDILYN DIAZ
                                                      NESTHY PETECIO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
