DOH: Pregnant women now part of COVID-19 vaccination priority list

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health said on Thursday it will revise its COVID-19 vaccination guidelines to include pregnant women in the list of priority groups for inoculation.

Pregnant women are now part of expanded A3 priority group or those with comorbidities, DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a statement.

Citing recommendations of experts, Vergeire said that COVID-19 vaccines are generally safe for pregnant women. She advised to get jabbed during the second or third trimester of pregnancy.

“High risk pregnant women in their first trimester may also be vaccinated provided that benefit and risks have been fully explained and upon securing medical clearance from their doctor,” Vergeire said.

“Currently, most of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the country are safe for pregnant and breastfeeding women,” the health official added, noting that only Gamaleya Research Institute’s Sputnik V should not be given to pregnant women.

The US Centers of Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday that pregnant women should be vaccinated against COVID-19 after an analysis of current data showed that vaccination does not increase the risk of miscarriage.

“The increased risk of severe illness and pregnancy complications related to COVID-19 infection among pregnant people make vaccination for this population more urgent than ever,” the CDC said.

Since March, 11.39 million Filipinos have completed COVID-19 vaccination, while 13.08 million have received partial protection.