




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
DOH: Pregnant women now part of COVID-19 vaccination priority list
Health workers administer COVID-19 vaccines to residents while others wait their turn inside the Valenzuela City Astrodome Mega Vaccination Hub on Aug. 10, 2021 as the local government starts their night-shift inoculation to accommodate individuals who has no time to visit during daytime due to work schedules.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

                     

                        

                           
DOH: Pregnant women now part of COVID-19 vaccination priority list

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - August 12, 2021 - 12:25pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health said on Thursday it will revise its COVID-19 vaccination guidelines to include pregnant women in the list of priority groups for inoculation.



Pregnant women are now part of expanded A3 priority group or those with comorbidities, DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a statement.





Citing recommendations of experts, Vergeire said that COVID-19 vaccines are generally safe for pregnant women. She advised to get jabbed during the second or third trimester of pregnancy.



“High risk pregnant women in their first trimester may also be vaccinated provided that benefit and risks have been fully explained and upon securing medical clearance from their doctor,” Vergeire said.



“Currently, most of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the country are safe for pregnant and breastfeeding women,” the health official added, noting that only Gamaleya Research Institute’s Sputnik V should not be given to pregnant women.



The US Centers of Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday that pregnant women should be vaccinated against COVID-19 after an analysis of current data showed that vaccination does not increase the risk of miscarriage.



“The increased risk of severe illness and pregnancy complications related to COVID-19 infection among pregnant people make vaccination for this population more urgent than ever,” the CDC said.



Since March, 11.39 million Filipinos have completed COVID-19 vaccination, while 13.08 million have received partial protection.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 VACCINES
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
                                                      PREGNANT WOMEN
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ruling on ICC withdrawal gives executive too much power &mdash; law experts
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ruling on ICC withdrawal gives executive too much power — law experts


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Supreme Court’s highly anticipated ruling on challenges against the executive branch's withdrawal from the International...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DTI wants Metro shift to MECQ ASAP
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DTI wants Metro shift to MECQ ASAP


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Trade and Industry is pushing for a shift to modified enhanced community quarantine in the National Capital...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Expert: Delta manifested by sneezing, allergy symptoms                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Expert: Delta manifested by sneezing, allergy symptoms


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Unlike the symptoms of the original COVID-19, the manifestations of the Delta variant are similar to allergies, an expert...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines joins US-led maritime exercises in Singapore
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines joins US-led maritime exercises in Singapore


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines and maritime forces from 20 countries in the Indo-Pacific region are participating in the United States-led...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Chinese research ship seen operating off Zambales coast
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Chinese research ship seen operating off Zambales coast


                              

                                                                  By Patricia Lourdes Viray |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Chinese ship was seen operating near Panatag (Scarborough) Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Davao journalist 'mistakenly' arrested in 2019 vows to take legal fight to Supreme Court
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Davao journalist 'mistakenly' arrested in 2019 vows to take legal fight to Supreme Court


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 31 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Davao-based journalist Margarita Valle, who was arrested and locked away for hours based on mistaken identity, vowed to continue...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;No major damage&rsquo; after magnitude-7.1 Davao Oriental quake
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘No major damage’ after magnitude-7.1 Davao Oriental quake


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The magnitude-7.1 quake that struck waters off Davao Oriental at 1:46 a.m. on Thursday did not deal major damage to buildings...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DILG: Barangay tanods not allowed to carry firearms on duty
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DILG: Barangay tanods not allowed to carry firearms on duty


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
“Let this be a reminder to our fellow public servants, our barangay tanods, to stick to the letter of the law as they...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US health authorities urge pregnant women to get COVID-19 vaccine
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US health authorities urge pregnant women to get COVID-19 vaccine


                              

                                                                  By Agence France-Presse |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
US health authorities urged pregnant women on Wednesday to get inoculated against COVID-19, arguing that the data demonstrates...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Only slight chance of asteroid Bennu hitting Earth: NASA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Only slight chance of asteroid Bennu hitting Earth: NASA


                              

                                                                  By Agence France-Presse |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
An asteroid known as Bennu will pass within half the distance of the Earth to the Moon in the year 2135 but the probability...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with