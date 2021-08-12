Chinese research ship seen operating off Zambales coast

MANILA, Philippines — A Chinese research vessel was recently spotted operating off the coast of Zambales, according to an assistant professor at the US Naval War College.

Ryan Martinson, assistant professor at China Maritime Studies Institute of the US Naval War College, posted a photo of the location of Chinese survey ship Hai Da Hao.

The Chinese ship was seen near Panatag (Scarborough) Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.

"PRC research vessel "Hai Da Hao" currently operating 65nm east of Scarborough Shoal," Martinson tweeted Wednesday night.

Martinson added that China Ocean University operates the ship.

The National Task Force on the West Philippine Sea has yet to respond to Philstar.com's inquiry if the Chinese research vessel is operating legally in the area.

In August 2019, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said he would ban all foreign marine survey ships from operating on Philippine waters. This was in response to the reported presence of Chinese survey ships in the Philippine exclusive economic zone.

Locsin later on clarified that foreign ships may conduct marine survey in the Philippine EEZ as long as they turn over control to Filipino scientists.

Chinese survey ships were still spotted operating in Philippine waters despite such declarations from the government.