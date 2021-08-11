




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
1 brought to hospital after fire in BGC in Taguig
Contributed photo shows the site of a fire incident along McKinley Parkway in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig on Aug. 11, 2021
Twitter/Renz Bulseco

                     

                        

                           
1 brought to hospital after fire in BGC in Taguig

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - August 11, 2021 - 8:43pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — (Updated 9:30 p.m.) A person was rushed to the hospital after a fire that hit a construction area in Bonifacio Global City on Wednesday, Taguig Mayor Lino Cayetano said. 



TXT Fire Philippines first reported the incident near Arya Residences along McKinley Parkway past 7 p.m.



Photos contributed by social media users showed the fire at a building that is under construction. 






 



Cayetano told dZBB that drilling at the site hit a gas pipe. It eventually became the source of the fire that reached first alarm but authorities said is now under control.



"So it's not a gas leak or a gas explosion," he said in Filipino.



Details were not immediately available on the individual who was hurt, but Cayetano said the person has since been brought to the hospital. 



There is also no evacuation order for residents living near the area, he added.



The Philippine Red Cross said it has sent volunteer firefighters and medics to respond. 



'We now have our ambulance team on the ground to provide first aid," PRC chairperson Richard Gordon, also a senator, wrote on Twitter.



This is a developing story. Please refresh this page for updates.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BONIFACIO GLOBAL CITY
                                                      BUREAU OF FIRE PROTECTION
                                                      TAGUIG
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 What does UN climate report mean for Philippines? Expert says stronger cyclones, faster sea level rise
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
What does UN climate report mean for Philippines? Expert says stronger cyclones, faster sea level rise


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
What do the findings of the IPCC report mean for the Philippines—an archipelago in the Pacific that is highly vulnerable...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Expert: Delta manifested by sneezing, allergy symptoms                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Expert: Delta manifested by sneezing, allergy symptoms


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
Unlike the symptoms of the original COVID-19, the manifestations of the Delta variant are similar to allergies, an expert...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hong Kong rejects Pinoy vax cards issued by LGUs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hong Kong rejects Pinoy vax cards issued by LGUs


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
Hong Kong will not recognize COVID-19 vaccination cards issued by local government units in the Philippines, Foreign Affairs...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 COA calls out DOH for 'deficiencies' in P67-B COVID-19 funds
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
COA calls out DOH for 'deficiencies' in P67-B COVID-19 funds


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Commission on Audit made the assessment on the P67.32 billion funding in its 2020 report made public on Wednesday.&n...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo urges pause in politicking after Duterte rant vs unnamed mayor
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo urges pause in politicking after Duterte rant vs unnamed mayor


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo called for a “timeout” on politicking and urged focus on the spike in COVID-19 cases...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 'Money team': Piolo Pascual, Alessandra de Rossi don't want to be called a 'love team'
                              


                                                            

                                  Exclusive                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Money team': Piolo Pascual, Alessandra de Rossi don't want to be called a 'love team'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya stars Piolo Pascual and Alessandra de Rossi prefer to be called a "money team" rather than a "love team."

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Piolo Pascual reveals Alessandra de Rossi hospitalized after 'My Amanda' Day 1 shoot
                              


                                                            

                                  Exclusive                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Piolo Pascual reveals Alessandra de Rossi hospitalized after 'My Amanda' Day 1 shoot


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
If Alessandra de Rossi would have her way, she wishes to no longer act in her directorial movies in the future. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Malaca&ntilde;ang aaralin kung 'napakong insentibo' ni Onyok Velasco maihahabol
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Malacañang aaralin kung 'napakong insentibo' ni Onyok Velasco maihahabol


                              

                                                                  By James Relativo |
                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
Titignan ngayon ng Palasyo kung may magagawa pa ito upang maibigay ang mga pangakong insentibo na hindi naibigay ng gobyerno...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Clinical Paalam outclasses home fighter to enter gold medal match
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Clinical Paalam outclasses home fighter to enter gold medal match


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
Carlo Paalam continued to shine in his Olympic bid, displaying counterpunching prowess on his way to a unanimous decision...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Non-'APOR' driving an essential worker? You need these documents
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Non-'APOR' driving an essential worker? You need these documents


                              

                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
Following backlash, the chief of the Philippine National Police has walked back on his pronouncement that fetching and driving...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Nangungulit lang': Didal reacts to being Tokyo Olympics media darling
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Nangungulit lang': Didal reacts to being Tokyo Olympics media darling


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
Whether she intended to or not, though, Didal is now a social media icon.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with