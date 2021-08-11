1 brought to hospital after fire in BGC in Taguig

MANILA, Philippines — (Updated 9:30 p.m.) A person was rushed to the hospital after a fire that hit a construction area in Bonifacio Global City on Wednesday, Taguig Mayor Lino Cayetano said.

TXT Fire Philippines first reported the incident near Arya Residences along McKinley Parkway past 7 p.m.

Photos contributed by social media users showed the fire at a building that is under construction.

Cayetano told dZBB that drilling at the site hit a gas pipe. It eventually became the source of the fire that reached first alarm but authorities said is now under control.

"So it's not a gas leak or a gas explosion," he said in Filipino.

Details were not immediately available on the individual who was hurt, but Cayetano said the person has since been brought to the hospital.

There is also no evacuation order for residents living near the area, he added.

The Philippine Red Cross said it has sent volunteer firefighters and medics to respond.

'We now have our ambulance team on the ground to provide first aid," PRC chairperson Richard Gordon, also a senator, wrote on Twitter.

