Outdoor exercises now prohibited in NCR â€” MMDA

MANILA, Philippines — Mayors in Metro Manila have voted to prohibit outdoor exercises for the duration of the two-week enhanced community quarantine in the National Capital Region.

This was confirmed by Metro Manila Development Authority chair Benhur Abalos at President Rodrigo Duterte's taped meeting with the coronavirus task force late Monday night.

"[The Metro Manila Council] also passed a resolution this afternoon that it is the last time to leave the house even though exercise is forbidden. Because it is important for the next two weeks to take care of our residents in Metro Manila," Abalos said in Filipino.

The signed resolution is expected later Tuesday, Abalos also said.

Metro Manila was put on ECQ starting Friday, August 6 until August 20 in an attempt to curb the spread of the more infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Before this, outdoor exercises were allowed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

According to the Department of Health, the Philippines' case classification is now at "high-risk" amid the threat of the Delta variant.

To date, health authorities have recorded 1.67 million coronavirus infections in the country after tallying 8,900 new cases Monday afternoon.

It has been 511 days since the first ECQ was hoisted over some parts of Luzon, and the Philippines remains under the world's longest lockdown. — Franco Luna