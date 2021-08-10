DepEd: Teachers to get P1,000 incentive for World Teachers' Day

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education on Tuesday said public school teachers will receive a P1,000 incentive on World Teachers' Day in October.

Education officials announced that President Rodrigo Duterte had approved the release of P910 million for the incentive.

The celebration of World Teachers' Day falls on October 5.

DepEd said the grant "recognizes the vital role of our educators in addressing the challenges of the pandemic, especially in ensuring the continuity of learning."

"With the ongoing preparations for School Year 2021-2022," the agency added, "we are grateful to our 900,000-strong teachers who have displayed their unwavering passion to serve and educate the Filipino youth."

Classes in the Philippines have been carried out remotely as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But a month since the school year ended, a lawmaker lamented DepEd has yet to release its overtime pay for teachers.

"This vacation is a prank," said Rep. France Castro (ACT-Teachers' Party-list) in a statement. "Giving priority to teachers welfare will also show that government truly prioritizes education continuity and the youth's right to quality education."

A new school year, still under distance learning, will begin on September 13.