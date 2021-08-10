Russia's Gamaleya applies for emergency use of one-shot COVID-19 vaccine

MANILA, Philippines — Russia’s Gamaleya Research Institute has applied for emergency use authorization of the single-dose version of its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, the country’s Food and Drug Administration said.

“Sputnik Light, the single-dose Sputnik vaccine, already applied for EUA here in the country, and our vaccine experts are studying it,” FDA Director General Eric Domingo said in a televised briefing.

In May, Russia authorized the one-shot Sputnik Light for emergency use. The Russian Direct Investment Fund said the vaccine is 79.4% effective against COVID-19.

Sputnik Light is the first component of the two-dose Sputnik V. Sputnik V has over 91% efficacy against COVID-19.

Both vaccines are based on human adenoviral vectors, which cause the common cold, and have a storage requirement of 2ºC to 8ºC.

In the Philippines, the only approved one-shot COVID-19 vaccine is Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen jab.

Since March, 11.39 million Filipinos have completed COVID-19 vaccination, while 13.08 million have received partial protection.