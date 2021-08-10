




































































 




   







   















Russia's Gamaleya applies for emergency use of one-shot COVID-19 vaccine
A healthcare worker holds a vial with the one-dose Russia's Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Sokolniki park in Moscow on July 2, 2021.
AFP/Dimitar Dilkoff

                     

                        

                           
Russia's Gamaleya applies for emergency use of one-shot COVID-19 vaccine

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - August 10, 2021 - 9:05am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Russia’s Gamaleya Research Institute has applied for emergency use authorization of the single-dose version of its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, the country’s Food and Drug Administration said.



“Sputnik Light, the single-dose Sputnik vaccine, already applied for EUA here in the country, and our vaccine experts are studying it,” FDA Director General Eric Domingo said in a televised briefing.





In May, Russia authorized the one-shot Sputnik Light for emergency use. The Russian Direct Investment Fund said the vaccine is 79.4% effective against COVID-19.



Sputnik Light is the first component of the two-dose Sputnik V. Sputnik V has over 91% efficacy against COVID-19.



Both vaccines are based on human adenoviral vectors, which cause the common cold, and have a storage requirement of 2ºC to 8ºC.



In the Philippines, the only approved one-shot COVID-19 vaccine is Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen jab.



Since March, 11.39 million Filipinos have completed COVID-19 vaccination, while 13.08 million have received partial protection.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 VACCINES
                                                      SPUTNIK V
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: August 9, 2021 - 2:56pm                           


                           

                              
A new thread on the Philippines' vaccination program in 2021 in the government's revised objective to reach "population protection." (Main image: The STAR/Michael Varcas, file)

                           

                           

                              

                                 August 9, 2021 - 2:56pm                              


                              
An estimated 10.45% of the 109 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 between March 1 and August 9, according to government data.



    
	
  • Total doses administered: 24,479,750
    • 
	
  • First dose: 13,087,781
    • 
	
  • Second dose: 11,391,969
    • 




                           

                           

                              

                                 August 3, 2021 - 5:56pm                              


                              
The Philippines on Tuesday receives 3,000,060 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines donated by the United States.



The latest donation is part of the P1.38 billion assistance of the US government to the Philippines since the onset of the pandemic.



Last month, more than 3 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines from the American government arrived in the country.



 

                           

                           

                              

                                 August 3, 2021 - 10:08am                              


                              
The Department of Tourism hails the City of Manila's drive-thru vaccination site at Quirino Grandstand, Rizal Park which opened on Saturday. 



“With the move to revert Metro Manila to the stricter enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) measure, this initiative will help establish the much needed resistance against the Delta variant of the virus," Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat says.

                           

                           

                              

                                 August 2, 2021 - 4:59pm                              


                              
As of August 1, about 8.36% of the country's 109 million population have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.



    
	
  • Total doses administered: 20,863,544
    • 
	
  • First dose: 11,747,581
    • 
	
  • Second dose: 9,115,963
    • 




                           

                           

                              

                                 July 29, 2021 - 6:06pm                              


                              
China will donate more COVID-19 vaccines, Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian says at the inauguration of the China-funded Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge connecting Mandaluyong and Makati.



"As the Philippines is facing an increase in demand of vaccines, we will donate more and substantively increase supply of vaccines to the Philippines," Huang says.

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
