Bataan placed under ECQ
A policeman (L) stands guard at the entrance to a neighborhood under strict quarantine measures in Pasay City, suburban Manila, on March 16, 2021.
                           Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - August 7, 2021 - 5:45pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The province of Bataan has been added to the list of areas on lockdown as the government tries to contain the more transmissible variants of COVID-19.



Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said Bataan would be under the strictest enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) for 15 days starting Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021.



"President Rodrigo Roa Duterte approved the recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force to place Bataan under enhanced community quarantine beginning Aug. 8 until Aug. 22, 2021," Roque said in a statement.



The Central Luzon province was initially placed under modified enhanced community quarantine - the second strictest classification - until August 15.



Other areas that are under ECQ are Metro Manila, which will remain on lockdown until August 20; Laguna, Iloilo City, and Cagayan de Oro City, which will be under the classification until August 15.



Under ECQ, only essential industries including food production and distribution and health services are allowed to fully operate. Most of the residents in these areas are required to stay home and are only allowed to go out if accessing essential goods and services or working in permitted establishments.



Officials have given assurances that financial aid would be given to all areas to be placed on lockdown. In his previous press briefings, Roque said residents affected by the lockdown restrictions would receive P1,000 each while a family can get as much as P4,000.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

