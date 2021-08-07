




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
DFA: Another 382 Filipinos repatriated from Dubai
Close to 400 Filipinos arrive back in the Philippines on August 6, 2021, after being repatriated from the United Arab Emirates by the Department of Foreign Affairs.
Released/DFA 

                     

                        

                           
DFA: Another 382 Filipinos repatriated from Dubai

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - August 7, 2021 - 5:11pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs on Saturday said it chartered a flight that brought home an additional 382 Filipinos from Dubai, United Arab Emirates. 



The UAE is among the countries included in the Philippines' travel ban intended to contain the spread of more transmissible variants of COVID-19. It has been included in the ban since May 15 and will stay there until August 15 unless the restrictions are renewed. 



DFA in a statement said the Cebu Pacific flight carrying close to 400 repatriates, including seven pregnant women, landed in Davao City on August 6, Friday. 



It added that the repatriates received US$ 200 or around P10,100 in reintegration assistance upon arrival.  



"In compliance with health and safety protocols, all passengers underwent RT-PCR COVID-19 tests within forty-eight (48) hours prior to their departure from the UAE and [were] allowed to board only if tests yielded negative results," the statement reads.



"They will undergo stringent quarantine in facilities provided by Davao City and [Overseas Workers Welfare Administration], and will be tested again before the end of their quarantine." 



Friday's flight marked the eighth DFA-chartered flight from the UAE since June 2021. The total number of Filipinos repatriated from the UAE stands at 4,106. 



Five more repatriation flights are scheduled in August for Filipinos in the UAE looking to return home. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DFA
                                                      OFW
                                                      OVERSEAS FILIPINOS WORKERS
                                                      REPATRIATION
                                                      UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 UP distances from OCTA after lawmakers push for probe on research group
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
UP distances from OCTA after lawmakers push for probe on research group


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The University of the Philippines distanced itself from OCTA Research after five lawmakers pushed for a congressional probe...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 China thanks Philippines for rescuing 2 distressed Chinese fishermen off Palawan coast
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
China thanks Philippines for rescuing 2 distressed Chinese fishermen off Palawan coast


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Chinese fishermen were caught in bad weather on the night of August 5, Thursday, and were rescued by Filipino fishermen...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 House leader opposes OCTA probe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House leader opposes OCTA probe


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
A House leader opposed yesterday the initiative of fellow congressmen to investigate the OCTA Research Group, calling it “a...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 COVID-19 ICU at full capacity, admissions hit two-month high in PGH
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
COVID-19 ICU at full capacity, admissions hit two-month high in PGH


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine General Hospital is feeling the pinch of the latest surge in COVID-19 cases, with its intensive care unit for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Who are APORs and what documents should they bring?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Who are APORs and what documents should they bring?


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Find out what is the meaning of APOR, who are they and what documents they should bring.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Bataan placed under ECQ
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bataan placed under ECQ


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 59 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The province of Bataan has been added to the list of areas on lockdown as the government tries to contain the more transmissible...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH sees rise in COVID-19 cases despite lockdowns
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH sees rise in COVID-19 cases despite lockdowns


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told state TV that even with a five-week enhanced community quarantine, Metro...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines sees 11,021 new COVID-19 cases in highest daily rise since April
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines sees 11,021 new COVID-19 cases in highest daily rise since April


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Local health authorities on Saturday reported 11,021 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,649,3...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Strong winds to prevail over parts of Luzon as 'Huaning' exits Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Strong winds to prevail over parts of Luzon as 'Huaning' exits Philippines


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
After just six hours, Tropical Storm Huaning (international name: Lupit) has left the Philippines' weather monitoring...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 CHR urges protection, aid for the homeless amid Metro Manila lockdown
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
CHR urges protection, aid for the homeless amid Metro Manila lockdown


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
CHR said it received reports that homeless street individuals were not adequately protected and left out of the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with