DFA: Another 382 Filipinos repatriated from Dubai

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs on Saturday said it chartered a flight that brought home an additional 382 Filipinos from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The UAE is among the countries included in the Philippines' travel ban intended to contain the spread of more transmissible variants of COVID-19. It has been included in the ban since May 15 and will stay there until August 15 unless the restrictions are renewed.

DFA in a statement said the Cebu Pacific flight carrying close to 400 repatriates, including seven pregnant women, landed in Davao City on August 6, Friday.

It added that the repatriates received US$ 200 or around P10,100 in reintegration assistance upon arrival.

"In compliance with health and safety protocols, all passengers underwent RT-PCR COVID-19 tests within forty-eight (48) hours prior to their departure from the UAE and [were] allowed to board only if tests yielded negative results," the statement reads.

"They will undergo stringent quarantine in facilities provided by Davao City and [Overseas Workers Welfare Administration], and will be tested again before the end of their quarantine."

Friday's flight marked the eighth DFA-chartered flight from the UAE since June 2021. The total number of Filipinos repatriated from the UAE stands at 4,106.

Five more repatriation flights are scheduled in August for Filipinos in the UAE looking to return home.