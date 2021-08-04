




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
DILG scrambles to find P5-7 billion to hire contact tracers
MRT commuters line up to show their vaccination card at MRT-3 North Ave. station on Aug. 3, 2021. Vaccinated train commuters may now avail themselves of free rides in the Light Rail Transit 2, Manila Metro Rail Transit 3 and Philippine National Railways starting August 3 until the end of lockdown in Metro Manila.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

                     

                        

                           
DILG scrambles to find P5-7 billion to hire contact tracers

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - August 4, 2021 - 7:09pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government is trying to find P5 billion to P7 billion to rehire and hire more contact tracers following the expiration of the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act or Bayanihan 2.



“Paubos na po ang budget ng additional contact tracers na ating ginamitan po para makapag-hire,” Interior Undersecretary Epimaco Densing told the House health panel on Wednesday.





(Our budget to hire additional contact tracers is about to be depleted.)



Densing said Interior Secretary Eduardo Año is speaking with the Department of Budget and Management for additional funding so that they would be able to renew the contracts of existing contact tracers until December and more than triple the current number of contact tracers to 50,000.



The DILG was able to hire 50,000 tracers last year thanks to Bayanihan 2, but was only able to extend the contracts of 30% of them.



To supplement the still absent funding from the national government, Densing urged local governments to use their local development fund for COVID-19 response, specifically for the hiring of contact tracers.



“This is now the main issue and this is a big problem that’s being faced by our contact tracing system,” contact tracing czar and Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong said. “Wala pa pong pondo para doon sa renewal ng ating contact tracers (We still do not have funding for the rehiring of our contact tracers.)”



“This is something very critical po because of the threat of the Delta variant,” Magalong continued.



‘Significant’ improvement in tracing



Magalong said that the Philippines’ contact tracing has “significantly improved,” with the country having maintained for almost a month a contact tracing ratio of 1:7, or seven close contacts for every person identified to be infected with the coronavirus.



This is a leap from Magalong’s last report in March, which showed that the national contact tracing ratio was 1:3.



While contact tracing is better now, it is still far from the target ratio set by the government, even if this has already been lowered to 1:15 from 1:37 to “adapt to the operating environment.”



Magalong explained that the goal of tracing 37 close contacts of a patient infected with the coronavirus was set last year when cases were still relatively low, but this has changed with recent surges in cases.



“With all these surges in cases, nabaligtad na po ‘yong situation (the situation has flipped.) Contact tracers are handling over a dozen cases every day, so they are overwhelmed with that number of cases,” he said.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BENJAMIN MAGALONG
                                                      CONTACT TRACING
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF THE INTERIOR AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Non-APORs not allowed to fetch and drive essential personnel &mdash; PNP chief
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Non-APORs not allowed to fetch and drive essential personnel — PNP chief


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Workforce APORs who are leaving to go to work, what if they don't drive and are fetched by motorcycles? Right now, if you’re...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 August 2021 ECQ guidelines: What to expect as Metro Manila goes into lockdown
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
August 2021 ECQ guidelines: What to expect as Metro Manila goes into lockdown


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Here’s a refresher of ECQ guidelines for the impending August 2021 ECQ.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gatchalian eyes vice presidency alongside Sara Duterte
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gatchalian eyes vice presidency alongside Sara Duterte


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Asked by Philstar.com if Gatchalian launching a bid for the vice presidency would change anything for the NPC, Sotto...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines sees 7,342 new coronavirus infections
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines sees 7,342 new coronavirus infections


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Local health authorities on Wednesday reported 7,342 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,619,8...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 9% of Filipinos now fully vaccinated against COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
9% of Filipinos now fully vaccinated against COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. reported to the House health committee that 9,825,466, or 9.01% of the population, have been...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 NBI to help PNP, DTI probe into possible hoarding of oxygen tanks, medical supplies
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NBI to help PNP, DTI probe into possible hoarding of oxygen tanks, medical supplies


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The National Bureau of Investigation will help in government probe into possible hoarding of oxygen tanks and medical supplies...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No personal filing at SC during lockdown unless on 'exceptionally urgent matters'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No personal filing at SC during lockdown unless on 'exceptionally urgent matters'


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo on Wednesday issued Memorandum Order 65-2021 advising lawyers, parties and litigants that...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte ally seeks Senate probe on alleged sale of AK-47 rifles to communist rebels
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte ally seeks Senate probe on alleged sale of AK-47 rifles to communist rebels


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sen. Ronald dela Rosa, at the instruction of President Rodrigo Duterte, has filed a resolution calling on the Senate to investigate...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP probes possible hoarding of oxygen tanks, medical supplies&nbsp;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP probes possible hoarding of oxygen tanks, medical supplies 


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, chief of the PNP, gave the said order after the call by Cebu City Vice Mayor Michael Rama to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LPA inside Philippines develops into Tropical Depression Gorio
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LPA inside Philippines develops into Tropical Depression Gorio


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
PAGASA in its latest bulletin reported that Gorio was last seen at 730 kilometers east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with