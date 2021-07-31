




































































 




   







   















â€˜Transformation is comingâ€™: NGO reveals initial road map for Dream Philippines
                           Christine Joyce Paras (Philstar.com) - July 31, 2021 - 5:03pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — A governance advocate is in the process of building Dream Philippines by organizing convener’s groups and conducting a performance scorecard towards local government and institutions to monitor short and long-term targets.



During the book launch of economist Jesus Estanislao on Friday, Rex Drilon II, the vice chairman of the Institute for Solidarity in Asia and the Institute of Corporate Directors, shared the organization’s progress, integrating Estanislao’s eight strategic objectives.



“We are in the process of organizing a convenor’s group to put [flesh] in the dream of Philippine conscient. With the usual mission-vision values validation, a set of strategic objectives for the country in the eight strategic areas that Dr. Estanislao has crafted, from human resources to technological resources to infrastructure and including the soft issues in national development like social, cultural, moral foundation,” Drilon explained. 



“Beyond this strategy map or the road map that many of our partners from NGOs or LGUs, GOCCs [government-owned or -controlled corporation], and even the private sector, will have a performance scorecard so that there are specific targets not only for next year, but for medium terms and the long terms this 24th,” he added. 



Drilon aimed to complete the proposed Dream Philippines 2040 before the elections in May 2022 evaluated by the convenor’s group and tested by critical sectors of society.



“Hopefully, before the elections in May 2022, we will have completed the proposed Dream Philippines 2040 vetted by the convenor’s group and tested with some of the critical sectors of society. And with the performance scorecard, we will know we were on the right path because there’d be measures that are quantitative, that can be vetted and compared, and aligned to the national objectives, and at the same time, aligned to the seven sustainable development goals by the United Nations,” he said. 



He assured by the end of 2021, the organization’s finished draft will be presented when the new government takes over in July 2022.



“So, this is in process, by the end of this year, we’ll have some draft of this fleshed-in-drawn Philippines that you will vet among our partners, and hopefully, we can present the new government when it takes over in July 2022,” Drilon said.



Institute of Solidarity in Asia is a non-profit organization and works closely with national government agencies, local government units, and hospitals to build a shared vision of Dream Philippines.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

