




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
At final SONA, Duterte again claims waging war vs China only way to defend West Philippine Sea
President Rodrigo Duterte delivers his final State of the Nation Address at the Batasang Pambansa on July 26, 2021. 
Screengrab RTVM 

                     

                        

                           
At final SONA, Duterte again claims waging war vs China only way to defend West Philippine Sea

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - July 26, 2021 - 6:45pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — During his final State of the Nation Address on Monday, President Rodrigo Duterte said asserting the country's rights in the West Philippine Sea would lead to war with China, reviving a claim repeatedly disputed by experts. 



The president also reiterated his "utang na loob (indebtedness)" to Chinese President Xi Jinping who he again referred to as a "good friend."  





Duterte has fielded criticism over what has been called his appeasement policy towards China despite its refusal to acknowledge an arbitral ruling that invalidated its expansive claims in the South China Sea, part of which is the West Philippine Sea, and its continued deployment of ships to the Philippines' exclusive economic zone. 



He addressed those critics at his final SONA, reminding them that he raised the award at last year's United Nations General Assembly, calling it "beyond compromise" and "part of international law."



He has also referred to the award, however, as "just a piece of paper" that he will "throw away." Duterte also said at the beginning of his term that he would "set aside" the ruling to pursue closer ties with China. 



"What's your problem [with] the arbitral ruling?" Duterte said, addressing the US and and "some" Filipinos. 



"Do you want war against China? Well, I'll tell you even on the coast, [the] beach of Palawan, before you can take off, the missile of China will be there in about five to 10 minutes. It will be a massacre," he said. "We are not yet a competent and able enemy of the other side."



None of Duterte's critics, however, are asking him to go to war with China.



Generally, lawmakers, experts and other stakeholders are asking him to assert the country's rights in the West Philippine Sea by ordering increased patrols in the area, working with other nations who want to uphold the rule of law in the South China Sea, filing diplomatic protests, and by suing Chinese vessels in international courts.



Earlier this year, some 220 ships were spotted swarming Julian Felipe Reef, triggering uncharacteristically heated exchanges between top officials from Manila and Beijing. 



Duterte shortly after barred his Cabinet members, save for his spokesman Harry Roque and Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr., from publicly commenting on the dispute with China. 



The ships have since dispersed from Julian Felipe Reef but the National Task Force on the West Philippine Sea said they moved to other areas within the Philippines' EEZ. 



Despite the slew of diplomatic protests filed by the Philippines over the matter, it had to fire another diplomatic protest in late May over what it called the "incessant deployment" of Chinese ships to Pag-asa Island. 



A report from US geospatial imagery and data analysis firm Similarity also found that hundreds of ships anchored in the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea in the last five years have dumped raw sewage causing damage that  "is visible from space" and will "take decades to recover from."



RELATED: 





                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      RODRIGO DUTERTE
                                                      SONA 2021
                                                      WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 The SONA score: Keeping track of Duterte&rsquo;s legislative agenda
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
The SONA score: Keeping track of Duterte’s legislative agenda


                              

                                                                  By Clarissa Egrubay |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
With less than a year in office, what will be the president’s agenda for his final SONA?

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines logs 6,664 more COVID-19 cases
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines logs 6,664 more COVID-19 cases


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Health authorities on Monday reported 6,664 new coronavirus cases, bringing the country's total to 1,555,396.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No stranger to persecution, the Church braves Duterte's threats and tirades
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No stranger to persecution, the Church braves Duterte's threats and tirades


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Against the grain and against the tide, the Catholic Church in the Philippines endured Duterte's ire, his insults and even...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 9 Delta variant cases got COVID-19 jabs, showed mild symptoms &mdash; DOH
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
9 Delta variant cases got COVID-19 jabs, showed mild symptoms — DOH


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Authorities on Sunday reported 55 additional cases of the highly transmissible variant, with the overall count since climbing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 VP Robredo&rsquo;s NagaVax Express project inoculates over 6,700 in two days
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
VP Robredo’s NagaVax Express project inoculates over 6,700 in two days


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
“If day 1 was a breeze, day 2 was a riot. There were too many who trooped to the vaccination sites who were unscheduled....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte vows 'quality' education amid pandemic, but no other plans in last SONA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte vows 'quality' education amid pandemic, but no other plans in last SONA


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 59 minutes ago                              


                                                            
"Despite our inability to conduct face-to-face classes during this pandemic," Duterte said, "we remain determined to deliver...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte breaks PNoy record of giving longest post-EDSA SONA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte breaks PNoy record of giving longest post-EDSA SONA


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Instead of his last SONA running under an hour, Duterte’s speech lasted for two hours, 45 minutes and 39 seconds.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Arrests, police barriers at otherwise peaceful SONA protests
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Arrests, police barriers at otherwise peaceful SONA protests


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
“We were assured by the rally organizers that they would closely monitor their ranks and we consented, subject to strict...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Anyare?: Duterte's FOI, anti-endo, same-sex marriage and traffic promises from 2016                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Anyare?: Duterte's FOI, anti-endo, same-sex marriage and traffic promises from 2016


                              

                                                                  By James Relativo |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte offered a lot of ambitious promises during his presidential campaign in 2016, ultimately propelling...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Only 5.58% of Filipinos fully vaccinated ahead of Duterte's final SONA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Only 5.58% of Filipinos fully vaccinated ahead of Duterte's final SONA


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte later Monday will deliver his final State of the Nation Address to a public still mostly...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with