Habagat leaves 3 dead, 44,000 affected in PhilippinesÂ 

MANILA, Philippines — A disaster response official on Sunday said three people were killed from rains brought by the southwest monsoon or habagat, with thousands across the country evacuated.

Flooding hit various cities and provinces in the Philippines last week from monsoon rains, enhanced by the habagat and Typhoon Fabian (In-fa) which has since left the country's jurisdiction.

A person from the Cordillera Administrative Region was killed from a fallen tree, while two were hit by lightning, according to Mark Timbal of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

He told dZMM's "Teleradyo" that five were also injured. Some 44,563 individuals, meanwhile, are staying across 81 evacuation sites.

In the agency's situational report this morning, it said the regions affected are: Metro Manila, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, Western Visayas, MIMAROPA and CAR.

Damage to agriculture stood at P14.59 million ($290,350), while damage to infrastructure was at P2.41 million ($48,106).

Timbal added that the NDRRMC recorded 21 landslide and 75 flooding incidents in different parts of the country.

As tens of thousands flee due to monsoon rains, he sought to remind that COVID-19 health protocols should still be followed even in emergency shelters.

"Let's not forget the minimum health standards because we know the Delta variant is here," Timbal said in Filipino. "We should still be wearing face masks and following physical distancing."

NDRRMC's report said some P924 million ($18,396) worth of assistance were extended to Central Luzon, Western Visayas, and CAR.

Food packs were also since distributed to families hit by the strong rains. — Christian Deiparine