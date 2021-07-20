




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Senator flags reported cyber espionage by 'Chinese-speaking actors' ahead of polls
Artist's rendition of cyber security hack
Image by Darwin Laganzon from Pixabay

                     

                        

                           
Senator flags reported cyber espionage by 'Chinese-speaking actors' ahead of polls

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 20, 2021 - 5:00pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Tuesday called on the government to investigate reported cyber espionage attacks carried out against internet users in the Philippines, warning China might deploy the same tactics to interfere with upcoming elections next year. 



She was referring to a report from cybersecurity firm Kaspersky which found "a rare, wide-scale advanced persistent threat (APT) campaign against users in Southeast Asia, most notably Myanmar and the Philippines" driven by "Chinese-speaking threat actors." 





Kaspersky also said it identified some 1,400 victims, including government entities, of the cyber attack on Philippine users by a "cluster of activity" attributed to the HoneyMyte threat group: "a well-known, long-standing, Chinese-speaking threat actor...primarily interested in gathering geopolitical and economic intelligence in Asia and Africa." 



INTERAKSYON: Cybersecurity firm detects Chinese-speaking malware attacking Philippine gov’t entities, users



Earlier Tuesday, Chinese embassies in New Zealand and Australia dismissed as "groundless" and "irresponsible" allegations by the US and its allies that China has been hacking Microsoft Exchange — an email platform used by corporations around the world. 



"Given the virtual nature of cyberspace, one must have clear evidence when investigating and identifying cyber-related incidents," the Chinese embassy in New Zealand said.



Hontiveros said in Filipino that "[she] will not be surprised if China interferes in our elections."



"Obviously, they will do everything to permanently claim our waters and territories in the West Philippine Sea, and this includes appointing a leader who will not contradict their orders," she also said.



"China’s cyberwarfare and disinformation campaigns will be one of the biggest threats to our national security and our democracy." 



The senator urged the Departments of National Defense and Information and Communications Technology "to immediately look into Kaspersky's report."



She also said the two departments should strengthen the country's cyber defense framework, noting that this is not the first time cyberattacks on the Philippines from actors allegedly linked to China have been reported.



In 2016, Finland-based cybersecurity firm F-Secure in a statement said it traced to China malware used to spy on the Philippine government and other parties related to the territorial dispute in the West Philippine Sea



"China has no respect for our sovereignty so we in the Philippines must be vigilant. Let's help make sure that the interests and welfare of the Philippines are upheld," Hontiveros said in Filipino. — Bella Perez-Rubio 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2022 ELECTIONS
                                                      CHINA
                                                      CYBER ATTACK
                                                      RISA HONTIVEROS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 What we know so far about the Delta variant of COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
What we know so far about the Delta variant of COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
How transmissible is the Delta variant? Are vaccines effective against this form of COVID-19. Here are answers to some questions...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH: 8 active Delta cases after retests on 'recovered' patients
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH: 8 active Delta cases after retests on 'recovered' patients


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Local governments previously tagged the seven as recovered but they are now considered active cases again.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Nograles: Cusi group reaching out to Koko, Pacman
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Nograles: Cusi group reaching out to Koko, Pacman


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The camp of Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi continues to reach out to Senators Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP ready to implement stricter lockdown vs Delta variant
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP ready to implement stricter lockdown vs Delta variant


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
"We have all witnessed what happened in India and we do not want the COVID-19 scandal to happen in our country, especially...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOJ chief: VP not immune from suit
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOJ chief: VP not immune from suit


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
A vice president is not immune from legal action, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH monitoring 12 COVID-positive crew members of vessel docked in Albay
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH monitoring 12 COVID-positive crew members of vessel docked in Albay


                              

                                 36 minutes ago                              


                                                            
"They were advised and given clearance for travel to go to Albay to dock," Vergeire said.  "Unfortunately, one was able to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH taking steps to improve genome sequencing as Delta variant threat looms
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH taking steps to improve genome sequencing as Delta variant threat looms


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Authorities have admitted that the country's capacity to do so is still limited, more than a year into the pandemic and as...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines reports 4,516 new COVID-19 cases
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines reports 4,516 new COVID-19 cases


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Health officials on Tuesday logged 4,516 new coronavirus cases, bringing the country's total to 1,517,903.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP calls Ateneo study 'unfair', says cops have no new powers in 'drug war'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP calls Ateneo study 'unfair', says cops have no new powers in 'drug war'


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
"I think the claim that the war on drugs resulted in an increase in the number of abusive cops is baseless and an unfair assumption...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DILG says more funds needed to hire contact tracers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DILG says more funds needed to hire contact tracers


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Interior and Local Government on Tuesday urged the government to release more funds for the hiring of additional...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with