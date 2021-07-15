Duterte declares Eid'l Adha on July 20 a regular holiday

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang has declared July 20 as a regular holiday throughout the country to mark the Muslim feast of Eid'l Adha.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday approved Proclamation 1189 allowing for the move, through Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea.

Eid'l Adha, known as the "Feast of Sacrifice," is among the two Islamic holidays celebrated across the world every year.

It marks the end of the annual pilgrimage or hajj to the city of Mecca, in remembrance of prophet Ibrahim's readiness to sacrifice his son to Allah.

"The observance of Eid'l Adha shall be subject to existing community quarantine and social distancing measures," the proclamation read.

Employees who would report to work on regular holidays are to be paid 200% of their daily wage rate in the first eight hours.

Workers must receive an additional 30% of their hourly rate that day for work rendered in excess of eight hours or overtime.

Those who will not show up at work on regular holidays will still receive 100% of their rate.

Further, employees who work on a regular holiday that falls on their rest day will be paid an additional 30% on top of the double pay.