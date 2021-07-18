'NCR Plus' bubble enforcement crucial to prevent spread of Delta variant â€” OCTA

MANILA, Philippines — OCTA Research on Sunday called for a stricter implementation of the NCR Plus bubble to prevent the Delta variant from entering the region.

Health authorities last week reported 16 new cases from the highly transmissible variant of the COVID-19, two of which were from Metro Manila.

OCTA fellow Guido David told dzMM's "Teleradyo" that the country should take a proactive response in addressing the new threat.

"We should not wait for it to enter," he said in Filipino. "It will spread fast and will be hard to prevent once it starts in our region."

Delta was first identified in India, and is seen to be driving a new surge in infections, even in countries with high vaccination coverage.

Indonesia, a close neighbor of the Philippines, is dealing with a significant uptick in cases due to this variant. Last week, it reported 54,000 new COVID-19 cases in a single day, with hospitals there already overwhelmed.

David said their proposed bubble would now be meant to keep away the Delta variant from the capital region, coming from the provinces.

"If we have a bubble and we are able to protect ourselves, the economy can still continue inside the NCR Plus," he added. "We won't have a lockdown and children could still go outside because Delta would not be able to enter."

The government has shifted Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal and Bulacan under a regular general community quarantine until end-July.

David continued that it was good how Navotas, for one, is carrying out a strict border control. But the challenge, he said, is on getting different areas to do the same.

"Border controls are important but how do we coordinate it?" he said. "I understand that their concern is the economy. But if we have a bubble and NCR Plus is protected, we won't be affected from the outside and our economy can go on."

The OCTA fellow added that non-essential travel should be restricted anew, and only those essential should be allowed.

Almost all the 35 Delta variant cases in total that the Philippines reported had since recovered, with one dead.

Of the 16 new infections, six were from Northern Mindanao, two from Western Visayas and one from Central Luzon.

The five others were returning Filipinos from abroad, health officials said.

David suggested that government create other "bubbles" across the country to better control the possible spread of the variant.

"It was no longer surprising that Delta was reported in areas with recent surges," he said in Filipino. "We have not seen a surge worse as that in Indonesia or India, but that doesn't mean it is not spreading."

Travel restrictions to passengers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesch, United Arab Emirates and Oman has since been extended until end of the month still due to Delta, and now include Indonesia.