'NCR Plus' bubble enforcement crucial to prevent spread of Delta variant â€” OCTA
Vendors, delivery drivers and others who work at the night market in Divisoria, Manila wait for their turn to be inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine on July 5, 2021 as the local government starts their night vaccination program which will cater to individuals who cannot go to inoculation sites during daytime.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

                     

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — OCTA Research on Sunday called for a stricter implementation of the NCR Plus bubble to prevent the Delta variant from entering the region. 



Health authorities last week reported 16 new cases from the highly transmissible variant of the COVID-19, two of which were from Metro Manila.





OCTA fellow Guido David told dzMM's "Teleradyo" that the country should take a proactive response in addressing the new threat.



"We should not wait for it to enter," he said in Filipino. "It will spread fast and will be hard to prevent once it starts in our region."



Delta was first identified in India, and is seen to be driving a new surge in infections, even in countries with high vaccination coverage. 



Indonesia, a close neighbor of the Philippines, is dealing with a significant uptick in cases due to this variant. Last week, it reported 54,000 new COVID-19 cases in a single day, with hospitals there already overwhelmed.



David said their proposed bubble would now be meant to keep away the Delta variant from the capital region, coming from the provinces.



"If we have a bubble and we are able to protect ourselves, the economy can still continue inside the NCR Plus," he added. "We won't have a lockdown and children could still go outside because Delta would not be able to enter."



The government has shifted Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal and Bulacan under a regular general community quarantine until end-July. 



David continued that it was good how Navotas, for one, is carrying out a strict border control. But the challenge, he said, is on getting different areas to do the same. 



"Border controls are important but how do we coordinate it?" he said. "I understand that their concern is the economy. But if we have a bubble and NCR Plus is protected, we won't be affected from the outside and our economy can go on."



The OCTA fellow added that non-essential travel should be restricted anew, and only those essential should be allowed.



Almost all the 35 Delta variant cases in total that the Philippines reported had since recovered, with one dead.



Of the 16 new infections, six were from Northern Mindanao, two from Western Visayas and one from Central Luzon. 



The five others were returning Filipinos from abroad, health officials said.



David suggested that government create other "bubbles" across the country to better control the possible spread of the variant.



"It was no longer surprising that Delta was reported in areas with recent surges," he said in Filipino. "We have not seen a surge worse as that in Indonesia or India, but that doesn't mean it is not spreading."



Travel restrictions to passengers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesch, United Arab Emirates and Oman has since been extended until end of the month still due to Delta, and now include Indonesia.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: June 21, 2021 - 4:54pm                           


                           

                              
Follow this thread for updates on COVID-19 risk levels, safety measures, and data from Metro Manila's local government units.



Photo: The STAR/Michael Varcas

                           

                           

                              

                                 June 21, 2021 - 4:54pm                              


                              
Manila allows walk-in clients in all vaccination sites following low vaccination turnouts reported in the city.



Mayor Isko Moreno issued the directive at 4:30 p.m., Manila Public Information Office says.



Manila City started its no-walk in policy on Monday, resulting to low vaccination turnouts.



                           

                           

                              

                                 June 16, 2021 - 12:25pm                              


                              
Quezon City may terminate its contract with Zuellig Pharma Corp. over "technical difficulties" on its eZConsult service that have prevented residents from signing up for COVID-19 vaccination slots.



"We have issued an ultimatum to Zuellig so they can improve their system quickly and provide all the deliverables. If not, we have no other choice but to find another company that can do the job quickly and efficiently," QC Mayor Joy Belmonte says in a press statement.



The eZConsult system bogged down in June 10, 2021, the QC government said, "causing the city government’s inability to provide vaccines to its constituents in a quick and timely manner."



It said the city may also seek damages from the company over the inconvenience that the technical difficulties caused.

                           

                           

                              

                                 June 14, 2021 - 11:46am                              


                              
The curfew in the National Capital Region will be adjusted to from midnight to 4 a.m., Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Chair Benhur Abalos announces.



The new curfew hours — shorter than the 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew imposed in May — will take effect on June 15.

                           

                           

                              

                                 May 26, 2021 - 2:41pm                              


                              
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte has issued a show-cause order for Majority Floor Leader Franz Pumaren to explain alleged violations of health protocols at a food distribution event on Tuesday afternoon.



"The move is consistent with the city government’s policy of going after violators of established health and safety protocols as well as to hold them accountable for their actions, regardless of status or position," the mayor's office says.



In a press briefing, Pumaren says the food distribution in Barangay Old Balara was assisted by purok leaders to act as marshalls and ensure that health protocols were followed.



Aside from the volunteers, personnel from the Philippine National Police and the city's Task Force Disiplina were also at the event to manage the crowd, which Pumaren says reached around 5,000 to 6,000 people.



He says the line was orderly until rain disrupted the activity and acknowledges that people rushed back to get in line when the rain stopped.



"The Quezon City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit has been instructed to conduct Covid 19 testing among participants of the activity," the mayor also says.

                           

                           

                              

                                 May 26, 2021 - 8:37am                              


                              
Metro Manila Development Authority Chairman Benhur Abalos says he may ask National Capital Region mayors to consider loosening some restrictions like curfews and capacities. 



Mayors are meeting on Wednesday night, he says on the ABS-CBN News Channel.

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
