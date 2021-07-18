




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
US embassy cancels business, tourist visa appointments until end-August
A passenger sits alone at the NAIA Terminal 1 on May 3, 2020 after a suspension of international flights. 
The STAR/Rudy Santos, file

                     

                        

                           
US embassy cancels business, tourist visa appointments until end-August

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 18, 2021 - 10:14am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Business and tourist visa interview appointments scheduled through August 31 are canceled for the time being, the US Embassy in Manila said.



In a statement, the embassy said the cancellation was in response to the "continued significant worldwide challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic."



"There is no fee to change an appointment, and the validity of the visa fee payment (known as the MRV fee) is extended until September 30, 2022 to allow applicants who are unable to schedule a visa appointment because of the suspension of routine consular operations an opportunity to schedule and/or attend a visa interview appointment with the already paid fee," read the statement. 



Visa applicants were urged to continue monitoring the embassy's website for updates regarding the resumption of routine visa services at the US Embassy in the Philippines.



Earlier, non-immigrant US visa interview appointments scheduled until July 30 were also canceled by the embassy due to "worldwide challenges" amid the pandemic. 



The US Department of State suspended visa services around the world in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. In July 2020, US embassies and consulates began a phased resumption of visa services on a location basis.



"The resumption of routine visa services is on a post-by-post basis, in coordination with the Department’s framework for safely returning our workforce to Department facilities," the statement read. 



"U.S. Embassies and Consulates have continued to provide emergency and mission-critical visa services since March and will continue to do so as they are able."


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      US DEPARTMENT OF STATE
                                                      US EMBASSY
                                                      US-PHILIPPINES TIES
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: July 14, 2021 - 3:12pm                           


                           

                              
A thread of major developments in the bilateral relations between the Philippines and the United States from January to December 2021. (Presidential photo/Joey Dalumpines and AFP/Angela Weiss)

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 14, 2021 - 3:12pm                              


                              
Speaking at the Special ASEAN-US Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. welcomes Washington’s open support for the July 2016 Arbitral Award and its commitment to the Mutual Defense Treaty.



"It is binding international law and the most authoritative application of UNCLOS on the maritime entitlements of features in the South China Sea. As such, it contributes to the rules-based order in ASEAN and benefits all the countries that use the vital artery that is the South China Sea. The rest is bluster," Locsin says.

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 1, 2021 - 5:47pm                              


                              
As the Philippines and United States commemorate the 75th year of their diplomatic ties, US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires John Law says Washington "is and will forever remain dedicated."



Speaking at the US Embassy's celebration of 2021 US Independence Day, Law says he has confidence that the ties between the longtime allies will continue to prosper and thrive.



"Through wars, natural disasters, pandemics, and whatever else may come our way, the US-Philippine relationship is — as Ambassador Romualdez would like to say — Thriving at 75," he says.

                           

                           

                              

                                 June 13, 2021 - 10:22am                              


                              
Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez sees the "light at the end of the tunnel" amid the COVID-19 pandemic with the help of the US government.



In his Independence Day message, Romualdez highlights how Washington assisted the Philippine Embassy and Consulates General as American vaccines make their way to the Philippines either directly or through the COVAX facility.



"This cooperation was strengthened due in large part to the active and compassionate Filipino communities who augmented and broadened our Government's endeavors," Romualdez says in a statement.

                           

                           

                              

                                 May 11, 2021 - 12:00pm                              


                              
The U.S. Embassy in Manila welcomes the arrival of the first batch of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from the global COVAX facility, to which is the United States is the largest contributor.



A total of193,050 doses of U.S.-manufactured vaccine arrived yesterday, adding to the 2,030,400 doses of AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine from COVAX.



The embassy's news release notes that the U.S. is funding one in five vaccinations in the Philippines under COVAX.



"I am proud that this extraordinarily safe and effective vaccine, developed through U.S. scientific ingenuity, will protect Filipinos. As we fight the pandemic together, the United States will continue to support the Philippines’ vaccination and COVID-19 mitigation efforts,” says U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires John Law.

                           

                           

                              

                                 April 9, 2021 - 10:33am                              


                              
In a phone call earlier today, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. and US State Secretary Antony Blinken shared concerns with the massing of Chinese maritime militia vessels in the West Philippine Sea, including Julian Felipe (Whitsun) Reef, US State Department Ned Price says.



The two foreign ministers also reiterate their calls on China to abide by the 2016 arbitration ruling issued pursuant to the Law of the Sea Convention.



"Secretary Blinken also reaffirmed the applicability of the 1951 U.S.-Philippine Mutual Defense Treaty to the South China Sea," Price says.

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte: VP run for immunity amid threats
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte: VP run for immunity amid threats


                              

                                                                  By Christina Mendez |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte said yesterday that he has considered running for vice president next year to get immunity from lawsuits,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 2 of local Delta cases unvaccinated &ndash; DOH
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
2 of local Delta cases unvaccinated – DOH


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The two local cases of COVID-19 Delta variant detected in Antique are unvaccinated senior citizens, the Department of Health...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte says to run for vice president to gain immunity from suit
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte says to run for vice president to gain immunity from suit


                              

                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte said Saturday he will run for vice president in the 2022 elections to gain immunity from suit, in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Off-site passport services launched at Robinsons Malls
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Off-site passport services launched at Robinsons Malls


                              

                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
In partnership with Robinsons Malls, the Department of Foreign Affairs has launched Temporary Off-Site Passport Services,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cusi faction knocks out Pacquiao as PDP-Laban president
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cusi faction knocks out Pacquiao as PDP-Laban president


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Partido Demokratiko Pilipino – Lakas ng Bayan faction led by its vice chairperson Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Mayors reviewing policy on outdoor activities for kids
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Mayors reviewing policy on outdoor activities for kids


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
With reports of COVID-19’s highly transmissible Delta variant entering Metro Manila, mayors are taking a step back to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Give A4 workers random swab tests &ndash; TUCP
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Give A4 workers random swab tests – TUCP


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
To know the extent of COVID-19 infections among the workers, the Trade Union Congress of the Philippines yesterday asked the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte to APEC: Non-discriminatory vaccination certificates needed
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte to APEC: Non-discriminatory vaccination certificates needed


                              

                                                                  By Christina Mendez |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte has urged the 21 member-economies of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation to work on the use of internationally...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Oil prices up this week
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Oil prices up this week


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Oil prices are expected to increase for the eighth straight week this week.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 1.5 million Sinovac doses arrive in Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
1.5 million Sinovac doses arrive in Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Jose Rodel Clapano |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Government officials welcomed the latest batch of 1.5 million Sinovac vaccine doses which arrived yesterday at the Ninoy Aquino...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with