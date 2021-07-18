US embassy cancels business, tourist visa appointments until end-August

MANILA, Philippines — Business and tourist visa interview appointments scheduled through August 31 are canceled for the time being, the US Embassy in Manila said.

In a statement, the embassy said the cancellation was in response to the "continued significant worldwide challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic."

"There is no fee to change an appointment, and the validity of the visa fee payment (known as the MRV fee) is extended until September 30, 2022 to allow applicants who are unable to schedule a visa appointment because of the suspension of routine consular operations an opportunity to schedule and/or attend a visa interview appointment with the already paid fee," read the statement.

Visa applicants were urged to continue monitoring the embassy's website for updates regarding the resumption of routine visa services at the US Embassy in the Philippines.

Earlier, non-immigrant US visa interview appointments scheduled until July 30 were also canceled by the embassy due to "worldwide challenges" amid the pandemic.

The US Department of State suspended visa services around the world in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. In July 2020, US embassies and consulates began a phased resumption of visa services on a location basis.

"The resumption of routine visa services is on a post-by-post basis, in coordination with the Department’s framework for safely returning our workforce to Department facilities," the statement read.

"U.S. Embassies and Consulates have continued to provide emergency and mission-critical visa services since March and will continue to do so as they are able."