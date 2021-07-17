




































































 




   

   









18-km portion of expressway linking Ecija, Tarlac opened

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (The Philippine Star) - July 17, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Motorists will now be able to use the first 18-kilometer portion of the Central Luzon Link Expressway (CLLEX) from SCTEX/TPLEX connection in Tarlac City up to the intersection of Aliaga-Guimba Road in Aliaga, Nueva Ecija.



President Duterte, Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar, Sen. Bong Go and Japanese Ambassador Kazuhiko Koshikawa led on Thursday the inauguration of the four-lane toll-free expressway project connecting the provinces of Tarlac and Nueva Ecija.



The initial part of CLLEX set for opening are the sections covered by three contract packages: 4.10-kilometer Tarlac Section, 6.40-kilometer Rio Chico River Bridge Section including the 1.5-kilometer Rio Chico Viaduct and Aliaga Section with up and down ramps at Guimba-Aliaga Road.



DPWH Unified Project Management Office spearheaded by Undersecretary Emil Sadain and project director Benjamin Bautista of UPMO Roads Management Cluster 1 implemented the new highway project.



CLLEX is among the key infrastructure projects with funding assistance from Japan through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in support of the Build, Build, Build program.



The entire 30-kilometer expressway is expected to shorten the usual travel time of 70 minutes between Tarlac City and Cabanatuan City to just 20 minutes. It will also be toll-free.



“Through the Build, Build, Build program, President Duterte will fulfill his promise to make life comfortable for Filipinos,” Go said in Filipino.



“Our countrymen especially from Central Luzon will never have to suffer because travel will be faster and convenient,” he said. “Our countrymen now feel the convenience these government infrastructure projects bring.”



The program’s objectives are to relieve poverty, strengthen the economy and alleviate traffic congestion in Metro Manila.



From July 2016 to December 2020, the DPWH completed the building, renovation and improvement of 26,494 kilometers of roads; 10,376 flood control structures and 5,555 bridges, reducing travel time and ensuring motorist safety.



The Metro Manila Skyway Stage 3, San Fernando Bypass Road, Bulacan Pulilan-Baliuag Diversion Road, Sorsogon City Coastal Bypass Road, TPLEX-Luzon Spine Expressway Network and the Urdaneta City Bypass Road are among the recently finished and ongoing large projects.



On June 12 this year, the BGC-Ortigas Center Link Roads, which connect Taguig, Makati and Pasig cities, were opened to the public. The renovation has improved traffic flow in the Guadalupe portion of EDSA.



As of June 29, the Binondo-Intramuros Bridge was 70 percent complete, with the DPWH estimating that 30,000 cars would benefit from the facility. The project is expected to be completed by yearend.



The Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge, which connects Mandaluyong and Makati, is expected to open to the public this month.



Go assured the public that he will continue to support infrastructure projects that will benefit various regions toward achieving equitable distribution of economic opportunities nationwide.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

