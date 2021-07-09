




































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
2M AstraZeneca jabs from COVAX arrive in Philippines
A member of the Armed Forces holds a vial of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine against the novel coronavirus COVID-19 obtained through the Covax scheme, at the CCK Cultural Centre in Buenos Aires on June 15, 2021.
AFP/Juan Mabromata

                     

                        

                           
2M AstraZeneca jabs from COVAX arrive in Philippines

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - July 9, 2021 - 5:18pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines (Updated 5:41 p.m.) — The Philippines received Friday over two million doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine through the COVAX facility, boosting the country’s supply of jabs.



The shipment, totaling 2,028,000 doses, arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Aiport past 4 p.m.








The latest shipment brought the total number of AstraZeneca doses delivered to the country to 5,708,100, with 4,584,000 doses coming from the COVAX facility. COVAX is a vaccine sharing initiative which seeks to boost COVID-19 inoculation programs in lower-income countries.



On Thursday, the government received Japan’s donation of 1.12 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses. President Rodrigo Duterte said the donated doses “will surely go a long way in our quest for herd immunity.”



The delivery of AstraZeneca doses will boost the government's vaccine program at a time when local governments are halting vaccinations due to shortage of shots. 



A total of 170,000 doses of Russia's Spuntik V vaccine will begin to arrive Friday evening. 



Since inoculation efforts began in March, only 3.2 million have completed their vaccination, while over 9.49 million have received their first of two shots. The government aims to vaccinate up to 70 million before the year ends.



Currently, only medical frontliners, senior citizens, people with comorbidities, essential workers, and indigent individuals are eligible for vaccination.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 VACCINES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 World Bank sorry, says report on Philippine education released too soon
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
World Bank sorry, says report on Philippine education released too soon


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The World Bank has apologized over a report on the Philippine education system that it said was released before the Department...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines receives over 1M AstraZeneca doses from Japan
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines receives over 1M AstraZeneca doses from Japan


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The flight carrying 1,124,100 jabs arrived at the Villamor Airbase in Pasay past 9 p.m.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Galvez slams epal pols at vaccination sites
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Galvez slams epal pols at vaccination sites


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The National Task Force against COVID-19 called out politicians and political groups for using the vaccination program for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte thanks Japan for 1.1 million vaccine donation
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte thanks Japan for 1.1 million vaccine donation


                              

                                                                  By Christina Mendez |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte yesterday thanked Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga for the donation of 1.124 million doses of Astra...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gov't data obscure continued hunger, poverty for many Filipinos in last 5 years &mdash; study
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gov't data obscure continued hunger, poverty for many Filipinos in last 5 years — study


                              

                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
Figures released by President Rodrigo Duterte's administration fail to capture the reality that many Filipinos...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Immigration allows foreigners with expired visas to apply for renewal until Nov. 30 due to pandemic
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Immigration allows foreigners with expired visas to apply for renewal until Nov. 30 due to pandemic


                              

                                 45 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Foreign nationals stranded in the country can renew their visas that expired during the pandemic until November 30, the Bureau...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines targets to vaccinate 90% of elderly by end-July
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines targets to vaccinate 90% of elderly by end-July


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Inoculation rate among senior citizens remains low, with only 10.41% or over 861,560 million completing their vaccination....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 2020-2021 Bar exams to be held in at least 16 testing centers across country
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
2020-2021 Bar exams to be held in at least 16 testing centers across country


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The 2020-2021 Bar examinations will be held in at least 16 testing sites across the country — a historic move by the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Task force: Kids aged 5 and up can go out in GCQ, MGCQ areas
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Task force: Kids aged 5 and up can go out in GCQ, MGCQ areas


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The policy will be implemented only in GCQ and MGCQ area, expect for places that are under heightened restrictions,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 NUJP launches emergency fund for media workers in honor of ex-chair Nonoy Espina
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NUJP launches emergency fund for media workers in honor of ex-chair Nonoy Espina


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines has launched an emergency fund for media workers, in honor of their former...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with