2M AstraZeneca jabs from COVAX arrive in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 5:41 p.m.) — The Philippines received Friday over two million doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine through the COVAX facility, boosting the country’s supply of jabs.

The shipment, totaling 2,028,000 doses, arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Aiport past 4 p.m.

Over 2.028M more doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from the #COVAX Facility arrive in Manila ???????? today!



Since March 2021, a total of 7.056 million #COVAX vaccines have arrived in the country. pic.twitter.com/0Ig8u73kaB — World Health Organization Philippines (@WHOPhilippines) July 9, 2021

The latest shipment brought the total number of AstraZeneca doses delivered to the country to 5,708,100, with 4,584,000 doses coming from the COVAX facility. COVAX is a vaccine sharing initiative which seeks to boost COVID-19 inoculation programs in lower-income countries.

On Thursday, the government received Japan’s donation of 1.12 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses. President Rodrigo Duterte said the donated doses “will surely go a long way in our quest for herd immunity.”

The delivery of AstraZeneca doses will boost the government's vaccine program at a time when local governments are halting vaccinations due to shortage of shots.

A total of 170,000 doses of Russia's Spuntik V vaccine will begin to arrive Friday evening.

Since inoculation efforts began in March, only 3.2 million have completed their vaccination, while over 9.49 million have received their first of two shots. The government aims to vaccinate up to 70 million before the year ends.

Currently, only medical frontliners, senior citizens, people with comorbidities, essential workers, and indigent individuals are eligible for vaccination.