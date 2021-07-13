




































































 




   

   









Duterte urges public not to believe 'punch-drunk' Pacquiao's corruption claims
File photo shows Sen. Manny Pacquiao and President Rodrigo Duterte. 
Duterte urges public not to believe 'punch-drunk' Pacquiao's corruption claims

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - July 13, 2021 - 5:21pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Contrary to the claim of Sen. Manny Pacquiao, officials won't allow P10 billion in pandemic aid to be lost, President Rodrigo Duterte said, dismissing the accusation as a statement from someone who is "punch-drunk."



During a pre-recorded public address last Monday, Duterte urged the public not to believe allegations that some P10 billion in assistance for sectors affected by pandemic-related lockdowns is missing.





"That is the work of...I have a term for that, it is not mine, I just borrowed it, but I think Pacquiao is punch-drunk...  And I leave it up to you. You have a cellphone, look for it," the president said.



"I think he is. To be talking about P10 billion from nowhere. Will the COA (Commission on Audit) allow it? Besides, will we allow it? Will the secretaries of departments allow such an amount to be lost? P10 billion? That is a statement coming from a guy who is...punch-drunk," he added.



The president did not provide details that would refute Pacquiao's allegation.



The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines punch-drunk as "suffering from brain injury from repeated blows to the head," "affected with or exhibiting chronic traumatic encephalopathy," "dazed" and "confused." The term also refers to someone unable to think or act normally because he is very tired or excited, according to the dictionary.



Duterte has been hurling tirades at Pacquiao after the senator had assailed the supposed corruption in government, an indication of the deteriorating relationship between the once close political allies.



Duterte dared Pacquiao to name the corrupt state agencies, threatening to campaign against him next year if he fails to do so. Pacquiao, who is reportedly planning to run for president in 2022, has accepted the challenge and accused the health, social welfare, energy, and environment departments of involvement in irregularities.



Among the issues raised by the boxer-turned-senator were the P10.4-billion in Social Amelioration Program funds that allegedly went missing and the supposed failure to provide aid to 1.3 million beneficiaries who were not able to download the Starpay application.



Malacañang has downplayed Pacquiao's claims, saying they are not supported by evidence.



Last week, Duterte said Pacquiao has a tax evasion case and told the senator that cheating the government is a form of corruption. The senator, who is in the US to prepare for his next boxing match, has yet to react to the President's remark. According to earlier reports, the tax appeals court ordered the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) three years ago to “cease and desist” from collecting P3.29-billion alleged tax deficiency of Pacquiao and his wife Jinkee for 2008 and 2009 because of lack of merit.



At the same public address, Duterte revealed that he has fired more tax and public works personnel tied to corruption.  



"This week, I signed about two documents terminating (personnel from the) BIR and DPWH (Department of Public Works and Highways)," the president said.



Duterte, who vowed not to tolerate even a whiff of corruption under his watch, said the DPWH is "safe" under its secretary Mark Villar.



"Secretary Villar is working overtime and he relieved, at my suggestion, people who are known to be corrupt and incorrigible. I told him, 'Place them in an office  while we will dig into the records to see if they have committed graft and corruption,'" Duterte said in Filipino.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

