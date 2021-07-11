




































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Robredo calls on gov't to declare education crisis
This November 2020 photo shows Vice President Robredo with a student during the launching of her office's Community Learning Hub in Pasig City.
Release/OVP

                     

                        

                           
Robredo calls on gov't to declare education crisis

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 11, 2021 - 3:56pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo on Sunday pressed government to declare an education crisis and respond to a learning experience in the country which she said was worsened by the coronavirus pandemic. 



Her comment came days after the World Bank took down its report that 80% of Filipino students do not meet the learning standards for their grade level. 





The multilateral lender apologized for inadvertently publishing its findings before giving the Department of Education time to respond. 



In her weekly radio show, Robredo said officials' concern should be on addressing gaps identified in the report. She noted, too, that the World Bank was sorry for the early release but not because its data was wrong. 



"We should declare an education crisis because our problems only grow worse when we are slow to react," Robredo told dZXL in FIlipino. "Rather than being defensive, we should be looking for solutions."



The vice president's call was not the first in the country during the school year amid COVID-19.



Several groups have raised the alarm over difficulties met by students and teachers which they warned could have an impact in the long run.



"Let's do everything we can to subvert this crisis," Robredo added. "It's the children who would really suffer if we don't do this."



DepEd had said that the World Bank used outdated information when it based its findings on three global assessments from 2018 to 2019.



The agency added steps have since been taken to respond to Filipino students' dismal showing in the international studies.



Robredo urged education officials to provide an update using their latest data to give a clearer picture on the situation in the Philippines.



She added many things can still be done based on doing the rounds from her office's Community Learning Hubs across the country.



"Children have been away from school for more than a year now," the vice president said. "So I think this has been exacerbated or the situation has grown worse. I hope I am wrong."



DepEd's chief of staff Usec. Nepomuceno Malaluan sought to respond to Robredo's remarks, saying the agency's reforms would continue. 



"We call it a challenge, they call it a crisis," he wrote on Twitter. "Past administrations could have set the baseline, and declared it, but didn't. Anything goes in political season, but we push on with the reforms."



The first year of distance learning in the Philippines officially ended on July 10. 



It would be the same setup for a new school year, as President Rodrigo Duterte continued to reject calls for limited in-person classes in areas with low COVID-19 transmission. — Christian Deiparine


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION
                                                      DISTANCE LEARNING
                                                      LENI ROBREDO
                                                      WORLD BANK
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 PDP-Laban removal of officers against party's bylaws, ousted official says
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PDP-Laban removal of officers against party's bylaws, ousted official says


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Ousted PDP-Laban official Melvin Matibag on Sunday said their removal is against the party's bylaws, and the move was done...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 ABS-CBN franchise renewal pushed anew in Congress
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
ABS-CBN franchise renewal pushed anew in Congress


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Two congressional leaders are pushing to revive the franchise of ABS-CBN now that a year has passed since the network’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Workers call to vote out 70 lawmakers behind killing of ABS-CBN franchise
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Workers call to vote out 70 lawmakers behind killing of ABS-CBN franchise


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
A year after a House committee rejected ABS-CBN’s application for a fresh franchise and under a year before the elections,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
                              


                                                            

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021


                              

                                                                  By PhilstarLIVE |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and general community quarantine of economic...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rights violations up in areas with most dev&rsquo;t fund from NTF-ELCAC, watchdog says
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rights violations up in areas with most dev’t fund from NTF-ELCAC, watchdog says


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
“Since President Rodrigo Duterte took office until June 2021, 206 of the 409 cases of extrajudicial killings transpired...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP launches info drive on new SC rules on body cams
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP launches info drive on new SC rules on body cams


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
"This means they will be part of our police operational procedures," he also said. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eased curbs for children, elderly not for complacency vs COVID-19 &mdash; DOT
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eased curbs for children, elderly not for complacency vs COVID-19 — DOT


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said while they would encourage local travel, "this must not be taken as a blanket authority...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 CHR condemns alleged torture of PWD in Palawan
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
CHR condemns alleged torture of PWD in Palawan


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
"It is more concerning that, even before the victim reached the police station, videos show that Carlo appeared to have already...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SC requires law enforcers to wear body cameras when serving warrants
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SC requires law enforcers to wear body cameras when serving warrants


                              

                                                                  By Robertzon Ramirez |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Supreme Court has released a resolution detailing the rules on the use of body-worn cameras to all applications, issuances...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sputnik doses arrive
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sputnik doses arrive


                              

                                                                  By Rudy Santos |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
After some delays, 132,200 doses of Sputnik V vaccines finally arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with