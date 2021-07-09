




































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Duterte thanks Japan for 1.1 million vaccine donation
President Rodrigo Duterte is seen in this file photo.
Presidential Photo/King Rodriguez

                     

                        

                           
Duterte thanks Japan for 1.1 million vaccine donation

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Christina Mendez (The Philippine Star) - July 9, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — President Duterte yesterday thanked Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga for the donation of 1.124 million doses of Astra Zeneca vaccine that will boost the Philippines’ target of herd immunity.



“Let me thank the government of Japan and the Prime Minister Yoshihide  Suga for working with the Philippine government in ensuring equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines,” he said during his speech at the Villamor Air Base in Pasay City shortly after witnessing the arrival of Astra Zeneca vaccines donated by Japan.



“These more than one million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine will surely go a long way in our quest for herd immunity,” Duterte added.



The cargo, containing 1,124,100 doses, arrived in Manila at 8 p.m. and was received by the President along with Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, National Task Force chief implementer Carlito Galvez Jr. and other government officials.



Duterte said the donation from Japan is a testament of the strong bilateral relations between the two countries, which was echoed by Japan Embassy’s Economic Minister Masahiro Nakata, who witnessed the event.



“Japan continues to be our strong partner in various development programs. Our cooperation in fighting the pandemic is truly an indication of the deep friendship between our two countries,” the President said.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 VACCINE
                                                      PRESIDENT DUTERTE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines sees 5,484 more COVID-19 cases
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines sees 5,484 more COVID-19 cases


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Philippine health authorities on Thursday reported 5,484 new coronavirus cases to bring the country's total to 1,45...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Walk the talk': Palace tells Pacquiao on corruption allegations vs Duterte admin
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Walk the talk': Palace tells Pacquiao on corruption allegations vs Duterte admin


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Malacañang on Thursday challenged Sen. Manny Pacquiao to "walk the talk" on corruption days after President Rodrigo...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines to get 1.12 million Astrazeneca doses from Japan tonight
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines to get 1.12 million Astrazeneca doses from Japan tonight


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Tokyo announced last month that it would be sending its excess vaccines to Manila, whose supply has yet to become stable...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Over 1 million Pinoys to receive national ID cards
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Over 1 million Pinoys to receive national ID cards


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Some one million national ID cards have been printed and are ready to be shipped to registrants nationwide.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gov't data obscure continued hunger, poverty for many Filipinos in last 5 years &mdash; study
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gov't data obscure continued hunger, poverty for many Filipinos in last 5 years — study


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Figures released by President Rodrigo Duterte's administration fail to capture the reality that many Filipinos...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Veteran journalist Espina writes 30
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Veteran journalist Espina writes 30


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Veteran journalist and former chairman of the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines Jose Jaime “Nonoy”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte thanks Japan for 1.1 million vaccine donation
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte thanks Japan for 1.1 million vaccine donation


                              

                                                                  By Christina Mendez |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte yesterday thanked Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga for the donation of 1.124 million doses of Astra...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Trans fat in food products ordered eliminated by 2023
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Trans fat in food products ordered eliminated by 2023


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Local food manufacturers are now required to reformulate and remove trans fatty acids from their products.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 #BrigadangAyala empowering partner communities
                              


                              

                                 July 9, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Ayala Group’s public infrastructure arm AC Infra allows communities to help themselves to thrive despite the challenges of the pandemic by addressing their immediate needs through #BrigadangAyala.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SC to rule on anti-terror law petitions beforeyearend
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SC to rule on anti-terror law petitions beforeyearend


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Supreme Court is aiming to issue a decision on the 37 petitions contesting the Anti-Terrorism Law before the end of the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with