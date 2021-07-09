Duterte thanks Japan for 1.1 million vaccine donation

MANILA, Philippines — President Duterte yesterday thanked Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga for the donation of 1.124 million doses of Astra Zeneca vaccine that will boost the Philippines’ target of herd immunity.

“Let me thank the government of Japan and the Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga for working with the Philippine government in ensuring equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines,” he said during his speech at the Villamor Air Base in Pasay City shortly after witnessing the arrival of Astra Zeneca vaccines donated by Japan.

“These more than one million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine will surely go a long way in our quest for herd immunity,” Duterte added.

The cargo, containing 1,124,100 doses, arrived in Manila at 8 p.m. and was received by the President along with Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, National Task Force chief implementer Carlito Galvez Jr. and other government officials.

Duterte said the donation from Japan is a testament of the strong bilateral relations between the two countries, which was echoed by Japan Embassy’s Economic Minister Masahiro Nakata, who witnessed the event.

“Japan continues to be our strong partner in various development programs. Our cooperation in fighting the pandemic is truly an indication of the deep friendship between our two countries,” the President said.