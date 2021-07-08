




































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
'Walk the talk': Palace tells Pacquiao on corruption allegations vs Duterte admin
File photo shows Sen. Manny Pacquiao and President Rodrigo Duterte. 
The STAR/File 

                     

                        

                           
'Walk the talk': Palace tells Pacquiao on corruption allegations vs Duterte admin

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - July 8, 2021 - 5:52pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Thursday challenged Sen. Manny Pacquiao to "walk the talk" on corruption days after President Rodrigo Duterte raised the tax evasion complaint against the senator who recently tagged a number of state agencies in anomalies.



The relationship of once close allies Duterte and Pacquiao have deteriorated, with the president threatening to campaign against the senator during the 2022 polls if he fails to name the corrupt government agencies. The boxer-turned-senator is reportedly eyeing the presidency next year. Pacquiao has accepted Duterte's challenge and has identified the health, social welfare, energy and environment departments as among the agencies that are into irregularities. The Duterte administration has downplayed the senator's allegations, saying they are not backed by evidence.



During a meeting with officials of the ruling party PDP-Laban last Tuesday, Duterte said Pacquiao has a tax evasion case and that the senator owes the government P2.2 billion in taxes that stemmed from his earnings from a boxing match. The president added that an official who cheats the government is "corrupt."



Presidential spokesman Harry Roque claimed the president's remark was not meant to get back at Pacquiao for criticizing the alleged corruption in some agencies.



"That's not revenge. That’s a case filed against him a long time ago at the BIR (Bureau of Internal Revenue)," Roque said at a press briefing.  



"That's why the president said, 'I thought you're anti-corruption?' You have to walk the talk if you’re against corruption. How come you yourself are not paying taxes, which is really a form of corruption because you are, at the same time, a public officer," he added.



Duterte has said he would check the status of the tax evasion case against Pacquiao. The senator, who left the country last weekend to prepare for his next boxing match in Las Vegas, has yet to react to the president's latest tirade against him. In 2018, the Court of Tax Appeals ordered the BIR to “cease and desist” from collecting P3.29-billion alleged tax deficiency of Pacquiao and his wife Jinkee for 2008 and 2009  because of lack of merit.



Last Wednesday, Senate Blue Ribbon Committee chairman Sen. Richard Gordon said Pacquiao has yet to file a resolution seeking an investigation on the alleged irregularities in some agencies.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CORRUPTION
                                                      PRESIDENT RODRIGO DUTERTE
                                                      SEN. MANNY PACQUIAO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 AFP identifies remains of 19 soldiers in Sulu plane crash
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
AFP identifies remains of 19 soldiers in Sulu plane crash


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Armed Forces of the Philippines said it has identified the remains of 19 military personnel who died at the C-130 plane...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ombudsman not appealing Revilla acquittal in graft case
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ombudsman not appealing Revilla acquittal in graft case


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Office of the Ombudsman will not appeal the Sandiganbayan’s dismissal of the 16 counts of graft charges against...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Drug war&rsquo; critic Bishop David elected CBCP president
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Drug war’ critic Bishop David elected CBCP president


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Bishop Pablo Virgilio David, one of the fiercest critics of President Rodrigo Duterte’s deadly “war on drugs,”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Finishing projects more important than getting credit &ndash; Villar
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Finishing projects more important than getting credit – Villar


                              

                                                                  By Jose Rodel Clapano |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar finally broke his silence yesterday, saying that finishing all projects the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH: Big possibility of another COVID-19 wave
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH: Big possibility of another COVID-19 wave


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Another wave of COVID-19 infections caused by more transmissible variants is a “big possibility” so measures to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Green group wants probe into oil spill in Manila Bay
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Green group wants probe into oil spill in Manila Bay


                              

                                 57 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Oil sheens have been detected in the area, and the Philippine Coast Guard is preparing to surround Palawan Pearl with oil...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Chief justice Gesmundo: Ruling on anti-terrorism law 'hopefully' before year end
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Chief justice Gesmundo: Ruling on anti-terrorism law 'hopefully' before year end


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Supreme Court will do “its best” to come out with a decision on the 37 petitions challenging the Anti-Terrorism...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines to get 1.12 million Astrazeneca doses from Japan tonight
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines to get 1.12 million Astrazeneca doses from Japan tonight


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Tokyo announced last month that it would be sending its excess vaccines to Manila, whose supply has yet to become stable...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Nurses' groups reject proposal to abolish board exams
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Nurses' groups reject proposal to abolish board exams


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Filipino Nurses United stressed that abolishing the licensure examination for nurses is “perilous for people’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines sees 5,484 more COVID-19 cases
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines sees 5,484 more COVID-19 cases


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Philippine health authorities on Thursday reported 5,484 new coronavirus cases to bring the country's total to 1,45...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with