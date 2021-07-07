




































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Duterte says he's 'sold to the idea' of running for VP but successor should be an ally
In this file photo, President Duterte holds a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases at the Matina Enclaves in Davao City.
The STAR/File photo

                     

                        

                           
Duterte says he's 'sold to the idea' of running for VP but successor should be an ally

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - July 7, 2021 - 7:36pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte is "sold" to the idea of running for vice president next year but is worried that he might end up being an "inutile" if his successor is not his ally.



Duterte, who had claimed that he was ready for retirement, said the next president should be a friend whom he can work with.



“(On) the proposition that I run for vice president, I'm somehow sold (on) the idea. I am seriously thinking of running for vice president but let me dwell into the reality of things,” the president said during a meeting with officials of the ruling PDP-Laban last Tuesday.



"I am seriously thinking of running for vice president. If I run for vice president and the elected president is not a friend, the situation would arise where I would remain an inutile thing there. This is my dilemma," he added.



Duterte hardly gave Vice President and opposition leader Leni Robredo a role in his administration. Robredo, a member of the once ruling Liberal Party, was named housing chief but resigned after the president barred her from attending Cabinet meetings.



The 76-year-old Duterte vowed to find a way to be "productive" and to see to it that Filipinos would "not be pushed to the wall" in case he becomes vice president.



Last month, Duterte said a possible bid for the vice presidency is "not at all a bad idea" but clarified that he might seek the post if there is still a space for him. Last week, Duterte said the public can consider him a candidate for the vice presidency "to maintain the equilibrium."



The PDP-Laban meeting, which tackled resolutions urging Duterte to run for vice president, was held Tuesday night but it was only broadcasted by state-run media Wednesday afternoon.



Acting PDP-Laban president Sen. Manny Pacquiao, who has earned Duterte's ire for criticizing the alleged corruption in the administration, was absent during the meeting. Pacquiao has left for the United States to prepare for his August 21 boxing bout with undefeated American boxer Errol Spence Jr. Sen. Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III, son of PDP-Laban founder Aquilino Pimentel Jr., was also not present during the meeting.



Allies praise Duterte



During the two-hour meeting, party members took turns heaping praises on Duterte and urging him to seek the second highest post in the land. They said Duterte should run for vice president to ensure that the gains of his administration would be preserved.



Duterte said he was "touched" by the views of his political allies.



“If I run for vice president, which you want me to do also, maybe I will,” the president said.



"But let us not promise housing or anything. We just address the present agony and sorrow of the Filipino,” he added.



Last month, Duterte told religious leader Apollo Quiboloy he was resisting calls for him to seek the vice presidency because of accusations that he wants to remain in power.



Duterte also identified Sen. Bong Go, his longtime aide, as a possible presidential candidate, saying the lawmaker is "ready anytime."



Go, however, said he is not eyeing the presidency.



"I do not have ambition to become president. I know the problems of a president. I saw President Duterte work 24 hours a day. The job of a president is very difficult, It is a thankless job," Go said.



"Consider me last. I am not interested to run (for president)" he added.



Duterte reiterated that he does not want his daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio to run for president because he does not want her to suffer and to be humiliated in public.



Some administration allies are persuading the mayor to join the presidential race, saying a Duterte-Duterte tandem would be hard to beat.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2022 ELECTIONS
                                                      PRESIDENT RODRIGO DUTERTE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Expert: 'Bloody Sunday' victims shot in the chest, full homicide probe needed
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Expert: 'Bloody Sunday' victims shot in the chest, full homicide probe needed


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The nine activists killed in the "Bloody Sunday" raids in March were all shot in the chest and the deaths merit homicide investigations,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 16.2M vaccines, including over 3M J&J shots donated by US, arriving this month &mdash; Galvez                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
16.2M vaccines, including over 3M J&J shots donated by US, arriving this month — Galvez


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
More than three million doses of the single-shot coronavirus jab developed by Johnson&Johnson are expected to reach the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sinovac seeks nod for emergency use of COVID-19 jab in kids                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sinovac seeks nod for emergency use of COVID-19 jab in kids


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
A final decision on Sinovac’s request may be released within the month.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Still no resolution from Pacquiao calling for corruption probe&nbsp; &mdash; Senate panel chair
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Still no resolution from Pacquiao calling for corruption probe  — Senate panel chair


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sen. Manny Pacquiao has yet to file a resolution urging the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee to launch a probe into alleged...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bello floats idea to abolish licensure exams                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bello floats idea to abolish licensure exams


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III floated the idea of abolishing licensure exams, especially for nursing and law, arguing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Gov't offices reminded: Observe working hours, put up public assistance desks
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gov't offices reminded: Observe working hours, put up public assistance desks


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
“Anyone who comes in should be attended to during work hours. If clients come in during working hours, they...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOJ: Bloody Sunday killings priority of special investigating team
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOJ: Bloody Sunday killings priority of special investigating team


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said Wednesday that government investigation into the killing of nine activists in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DENR calls for tougher measure to protect Philippine wildlife
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DENR calls for tougher measure to protect Philippine wildlife


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Environment officials believe the 20-year-old Republic Act 9147 or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ex-IATF advisor pushes for Indonesia travel ban due to Delta variant
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ex-IATF advisor pushes for Indonesia travel ban due to Delta variant


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Dr. Tony Leachon said a travel ban on Indonesia would be crucial, citing its proximity to the southern part of the Phili...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP apologizes for tarp calling teachers potential predators
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP apologizes for tarp calling teachers potential predators


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, PNP chief, branded the move as “discriminatory” and “insulting.&rd...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with