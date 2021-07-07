




































































 




   

   









DENR calls for tougher measure to protect Philippine wildlife
Photo from Palawan Council for Sustainable Development shows pangolin, which is the world's most heavily trafficked mammal. 
DENR calls for tougher measure to protect Philippine wildlife

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - July 7, 2021 - 5:26pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Environment and Natural Resources called on lawmakers to pass a measure that will give more teeth to the law that seeks to manage, protect, and conserve the country’s wildlife resources and their habitats.



Environment officials believe the 20-year-old Republic Act 9147 or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act is ripe for strengthening as it no longer deters perpetrators from engaging in illegal wildlife trade.





“We need to address the growing scale and sophistication of wildlife crimes and develop a more stringent legal framework to improve enforcement mechanisms and strengthen inter-agency cooperation against illegal wildlife trade,” Benito De Leon, DENR undersecretary for enforcement, said in a briefing Wednesday.



The Philippines is an important source, transit and destination point for illegal wildlife trade. According to the Asian Development Bank, at least P50 billion is lost annually due to the illicit trade when ecological services and economic values are factored in.



Among the most traded species in the country are Palawan pangolin, Palawan hill mynah and Tokay gecko.



“Illegal wildlife trade is the fourth most lucrative criminal activity in the world—and we are at the epicenter of it,” Undersecretary Edilberto Leonardo, officer in charge of the DENR’s Biodiversity Management Bureau, said.



“We need a stronger, more effective and more modern law to address the problem of illegal wildlife trade in the country. DENR looks forward to the passage of the strengthened Wildlife Act into law,” Leonardo added. 



In the Senate, two bills have been filed to address gaps in wildlife conservation and protection, and to respond to the growing illegal wildlife trade crisis. Similar bills are pending in the House of Representatives.



Senate Bill 2078, filed by Senator Cynthia Villar, seeks to strengthen the wildlife conservation and protection mechanism in the country, amending RA 9147.



Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri filed Senate Bill 2079, a supporting bill to RA 9147, providing for a revised law.



What’s new in the bills?



Under the proposed measures, the crime of wildlife trafficking is a distinct and separate offense. Penalty for wildlife trafficking ranges from 12 years and one day to 20 years, and a fine of P200,000 to P2 million.



There will be tougher penalties. For example, significant increase in maximum penalties for trading, possession and transport of wildlife from four years of imprisonment and/or a fine of P300,000 to eight years of imprisonment and/or a fine of P1 million will be implemented.



Leonardo said stiffer penalties will deter violations and criminal activities.



DENR, Department of Agriculture, Palawan Council for Sustainable Development and Bangsamoro Government will be mandated to control and manage all invasive alien species. They will be also authorized to adjudicate cases of violations and administer penalties.



The proposed bills also seek to create positions for wildlife enforcement agents.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

