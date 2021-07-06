




































































 




   

   









DOH sees âpopulation protectionâ by November
People wearing face shields and masks amid the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic visit a popular shopping market hours before Christmas eve in Manila on December 24, 2020.
AFP/STR

                     

                        

                           
DOH sees 'population protection' by November

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Sheila Crisostomo (The Philippine Star) - July 6, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) is hopeful that the country will achieve “population protection” against COVID-19 in the National Capital Region (NCR) by November, an official said yesterday.



Asked at a press briefing if achieving population protection is doable in NCR four months from now, DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said yes.



“Based on speed and scale on how we do vaccination in NCR, it is possible,” she said, noting the target can be met if sectors most vulnerable to COVID-19 are inoculated against the virus.



Population protection pertains primarily to the administration of jabs to health workers, senior citizens and people with comorbidities.



Vergeire also said that the long-haul effects observed among those infected with SARS-CoV-2 include headaches and shortness of breath.



Aside from this, there are individuals who reported having intermittent coughing after they recovered from COVID-19.



“There are anecdotal and official reports coming from our regional offices about these effects… All of these are being compiled and consolidated and there are different groups in the country doing these studies already,” she added.



Vergeire claimed that a “cohorting study” is underway where individuals will be observe for a long time.



Based on the vaccination statistics released by DOH, 11.7 million individuals have received their first dose of the COVID-19 jab as of July 4.



Of this, however, only 2.86 million are fully vaccinated with the required two doses.



For health care workers, 1.7 million were given first dose while 1.1 million have gotten their second dose.



On the other hand, 2.99 million people with comorbidities were administered their first dose but only 897,719 are now fully vaccinated.



For senior citizens, 2.5 million got their first shot but only 788,630 have returned for their second dose.



Data showed that for frontline economic workers, 1.3 million got their first dose while 26,109 received their second dose.



Of the 256,431 indigent population given their first dose, 227 have received their second dose.



Vergeire asked those who missed their second dose to complete their vaccination to achieve protection against severe COVID-19 and death.



She said that while vaccines have different intervals for the first and second dose, “accordingly up to six months you can get the second dose of the vaccine.”


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

