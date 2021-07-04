DSWD ready to face probe, denies lost SAP funds

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Social Welfare and Development denied Sen. Manny Pacquiao's claim that billions in social amelioration funds went missing in the disbursement of ayuda over the coronavirus pandemic.

This comes after the boxer-turned-senator accused the department specifically of failing to distribute P10.4 billion in pandemic aid at a media briefing Saturday afternoon.

Speaking in an interview aired over dzMM TeleRadyo on Sunday, Social Welfare Spokesperson Irene Dumlao said that the department regularly submits financial reports, adding that it stands ready to face a probe in the event that it will be investigated.

"We also want to emphasize that there are no missing funds regarding SAP implementation," she said in Filipino.

"We liquidated all budget given to FSPs including Starpay. Whatever fund they received were refunded to the DSWD. It is now being distributed to the remaining SAP beneficiaries."

Pacquiao's allegations come as part of his claim that corruption remains rampant in the Philippine government — a pronouncement that caused President Rodrigo Duterte to lash out at him and dare him to substantiate.

He added that P14 billion worth of social amelioration program funds were allocated by the DSWD to 1.8 million beneficiaries to be transferred through the e-wallet app Starpay, which only 500,000 people had signed up for.

But according to Dumlao, the DSWD already terminated its partnerships with the financial service providers it partnered with for the disbursement of aid and instead manually gave out the remaining funds to the poor families who encountered technical issues.

She added that no less than the Central Bank of the Philippines partnered with the department in identifying possible financial service providers for SAP distribution.

"DSWD is willing to face any investigating body and present the necessary evidence/documents to clarify those raised by the good Senator," Dumlao also said in a text message to reporters.

She also pointed out then that the agency "has attended several Congressional hearings relative to the SAP implementation."

The senator on Saturday afternoon claimed to have documented proof of "corruption in every branch of our government."

— with a report from Bella Perez-Rubio