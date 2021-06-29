




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
DOH 'disheartened' by Pacquiao's 'baseless' corruption claims â€” Duque
In this March 2020 photo, President Rodrigo Duterte is seen speaking to Health Secretary Francisco Duque III during a meeting of the pandemic task force in Malacañang.
Presidential photo

                     

                        

                           
DOH 'disheartened' by Pacquiao's 'baseless' corruption claims — Duque

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 29, 2021 - 9:31pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Health Secretary Francisco Duque III on Tuesday sought to respond to allegations by Sen. Manny Pacquiao that his agency is riddled with corruption as he dismissed it as baseless. 



The senator earlier today dared Duque to present the Department of Health's expenses, including on where funds for the country's COVID-19 response went. 





Pacquiao, in mentioning DOH but without proof, was accepting President Rodrigo Duterte's call to name corrupt officials in his administration.



"While we are disheartened by these baseless accusations from our government officials," Duque said in a statement, "we submit ourselves to inquiries from legislators as this is a part of the checks and balances in our government."



Pacquiao called to look into the DOH's purchase of COVID-19 rapid test kits, personal protective equipment for health workers, and face masks, to name a few. 



But two-time health chief said he has "always been a champion of good governance," and that the health department has been transparent on the utilization of their funds. 



Duque said they are ready to present their expenses, and added that they submit reports to agencies too, and even the Senate. 



He sought to explain as well that money government borrowed for vaccine purchase directly goes to the jabs' manufacturer from the funding agency. 



The Philippines has secured billions of loans from multilateral sources such as the Asian Development Bank, World Bank, and Asian Infrastructure Bank. 



Such is part of the total P82.5 billion that the administration secured from Congress to procure the vaccines, handled by the Department of Finance.



"The money from funding agencies do not go through the DOH and even through government," Duque added in Filipino.



Pacquiao, who some have said is looking to run for the presidency in 2022, has found himself in a squabble with his own party PDP-Laban as its acting president, with Duterte as chairman.



Duterte in his address on June 28 told the senator that he would campaign against him in next year's poll should he fail to name the officials. — Christian Deiparine


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CORRUPTION
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
                                                      FRANCISCO DUQUE III
                                                      MANNY PACQUIAO
                                                      PDP-LABAN
                                                      RODRIGO DUTERTE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao told to leave PDP-Laban over supposed comments on corruption
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao told to leave PDP-Laban over supposed comments on corruption


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi is telling his partymate Senator Manny Pacquiao to leave the ruling Partido Demokratiko Pilipino...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Quarantine shortened for returning Filipinos fully vaccinated for COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Quarantine shortened for returning Filipinos fully vaccinated for COVID-19


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Malacañang said returning Filipinos who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 will undergo a seven-day quarantine starting...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte calls out Pacquiao for comments on corruption                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte calls out Pacquiao for comments on corruption


                              

                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Duterte on Monday night said that Pacquiao should have come to him to raise his concerns over corruption in government.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines extends ban on foreigners from 7 countries to keep out Delta variant
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines extends ban on foreigners from 7 countries to keep out Delta variant


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
This was to prevent the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus, presidential spokesperson Harry...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 KBP says can&rsquo;t punish DWIZ over guest anchor&rsquo;s foul comments on ex-PNoy&rsquo;s death
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
KBP says can’t punish DWIZ over guest anchor’s foul comments on ex-PNoy’s death


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas said it cannot punish DWIZ over a guest anchor’s foul comments on the death...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 'I am not a liar': Pacquiao accepts Duterte challenge to name corrupt officials, agencies
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'I am not a liar': Pacquiao accepts Duterte challenge to name corrupt officials, agencies


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
After President Rodrigo Duterte's tirade against him for calling out corruption in government, Sen. Manny Pacquiao on Tuesday...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SC Justice Delos Santos retires from Judiciary
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SC Justice Delos Santos retires from Judiciary


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Associate Justice Edgardo Delos Santos on Tuesday officially stepped down from the Supreme Court, a year ahead of his mandatory...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte EO declares teenage pregnancy prevention a national priority
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte EO declares teenage pregnancy prevention a national priority


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Under Executive Order No. 141 signed by the president last June 25, the state shall mobilize existing coordinative and legal...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SC acquits Raffy Tulfo, publisher and editor in libel case by Customs official
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SC acquits Raffy Tulfo, publisher and editor in libel case by Customs official


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
A division of the Supreme Court acquitted columnist Raffy Tulfo on libel charges over several columns the accused wrote on...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LGUs urged: Don't restrict community initiatives over 'violations'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LGUs urged: Don't restrict community initiatives over 'violations'


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
"We can't look at it in the perspective of regulatory permitting. It's not like that when the community is in need."&nbs...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with