




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Chemicals in plastic wastes contaminate food chain â€“ study
In a study released by the International Pollutants Elimination Network (IPEN) with the environmental watchdog EcoWaste Coalition, it was shown how common disposal methods of plastic waste such as by burning and dumping, as well as their exportation, end up contaminating the food supply and threatening community health.
Edd Gumban, file

                     

                        

                           
Chemicals in plastic wastes contaminate food chain – study

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Elizabeth Marcelo (The Philippine Star) - June 28, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Burning and improper disposal of plastic wastes lead to contamination of the food chain, especially in developing countries like the Philippines, a global study showed.



In a study released by the International Pollutants Elimination Network (IPEN) with the environmental watchdog EcoWaste Coalition, it was shown how common disposal methods of plastic waste such as by burning and dumping, as well as their exportation, end up contaminating the food supply and threatening community health.



The study, titled “Plastic Waste Poisoning Food and Threatening Communities in Africa, Asia, Central and Eastern Europe, and Latin America,” involves analyzation of egg samples obtained from free-range chicken eggs in the vicinity of various plastic waste disposal sites and facilities from 14 countries.



The countries included in the study were Belarus, Cameroon, Czech Republic, Gabon, Ghana, China, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Mexico, Philippines, Tanzania, Thailand and Uruguay.



The egg samples were analyzed in European laboratories. The IPEN explained that egg analysis was employed for the study as eggs easily show traces of contamination with persistent organic pollutants (POPs) because of their significant lipid content where POPs like dioxins can accumulate and “because eggs from contaminated areas can readily lead to exposures that exceed thresholds for the protection of human health.”



For the Philippines, the egg samples were obtained near a hazardous waste incinerator in Trece Martires City in Cavite, and in a neighborhood in Caloocan City where electronic waste (e-waste) dismantling is taking place.



The egg samples were specifically analyzed for dioxin, a common byproduct of plastic waste open-burning, crude recycling, chemical production and incineration technologies. The eggs were also analyzed for the presence of other POPs, collectively known as “flame retardants” which have been banned or are in the process of being banned globally through the Stockholm Convention on POPs.



Based on the laboratory analyses, all the egg samples from the 14 countries contain various kinds of toxic chemicals “many of which are banned or regulated,” including chemical additives polybrominated diphenyl ethers, polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), short-chained chlorinated paraffins and unintentional byproduct POPs like dioxins.



The study found that the levels of dioxin and PCBs in eggs in some locations “were so high that residents could not eat a single egg without exceeding the health safety threshold limits for these chemicals established in the European Union.”



The “extremely high” levels of dioxin were specifically observed in the egg samples from seven African and Asian countries, including the Philippines. The report noted that egg samples from these countries were collected near facilities “where plastic waste is, or was either used as fuel or incinerated, often in combination with other waste.”



For instance, egg samples obtained near tofu factories using plastic waste as fuel in Tropodo, Indonesia had dioxin levels between 140 to 200 picogram (pg) toxicity equivalent (TEQ) g-1 fat, way in excess of the European Union’s limit of 2.5 pg TEQ g-1 fat for chlorinated dioxins in eggs.



Analyzed eggs from the Philippines, meanwhile, had dioxin levels ranging from 5.3 to 53 pg TEQ g-1 fat.



The experts involved in the study said that using non-combustion alternative methods, instead of waste-to-energy incineration technologies, for the treatment of hazardous waste and other wastes can prevent the creation of unintentional POPs formed during the burning process.



The study also called on the plastic industry to invest in safe plastic alternatives, eliminate toxic chemical additives to plastics, list plastic ingredients on labels, and create closed-loop systems that don’t create toxic waste.



“Dioxins and other POPs remain in the soil for decades or even centuries, creating a reservoir of highly toxic contaminants that poison the food chain now and will continue to do so for a long time into the future,” said Jindrich Petrlik, study co-author and Toxics and Waste program director of Arnika Association.



“This report confirms that the harm being caused by plastic waste exports is not limited to visible litter and pollution, but includes the insidious damage to human health caused by contamination of the food chain in importing countries. Toxic chemical additives and the world’s most hazardous substances are literally bleeding into the food supply of those countries least able to prevent it,” Lee Bell, IPEN’s policy advisor on POPs, added.



As for the Philippines, EcoWaste Coalition chemical safety campaigner Thony Dizon said the findings of the study strengthen their resolve to push for state policies against hazardous wastes.



“This global study provides advocates for a zero waste and toxics-free society in our country with critical data to justify strong policy solutions to curb plastic and chemical pollution, including a ban on hazardous waste imports such as electronic waste and plastic waste often disguised as scraps for recycling, a ban on non-environmentally acceptable products and packaging, and the enforcement of the ban on waste incineration, including proscribing burn or thermal waste-to-energy technologies,” Dizon said.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ECOWASTE COALITION
                                                      PLASTIC
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 GMA News denies reporter removed from Palace coverage over Saksi report
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
GMA News denies reporter removed from Palace coverage over Saksi report


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Unrelated to this, Joseph was given another assignment, a move which is common in most, if not all, newsrooms where reporters...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 ANYARE?: War on drugs and ICC's possible probe vs Duterte                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
ANYARE?: War on drugs and ICC's possible probe vs Duterte


                              

                                                                  By James Relativo |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Eradicating the drug problem has always been at the center of President Rodrigo Duterte's campaign way before the 2016 national...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Radio station sorry to Aquino family for Gadon&rsquo;s &lsquo;uncalled for comments' on-air
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Radio station sorry to Aquino family for Gadon’s ‘uncalled for comments' on-air


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Radio station DZIW on Friday night issued an apology to the family of the late President Benigno Aquino III for the "uncalled...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP chief backs Duterte's proposal to arm civilian volunteers vs crime
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP chief backs Duterte's proposal to arm civilian volunteers vs crime


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
“There is no reason not to follow these policies on civilian gun ownership even with our efforts to enhance our relations...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Psychiatric exams for cops eyed after cop's shooting rampage at MPD headquarters
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Psychiatric exams for cops eyed after cop's shooting rampage at MPD headquarters


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
“This recent incident at MPD, along with the previous ones, highlights the need for us to closely look into the overall...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 P9 billion released for health workers&rsquo; risk allowance
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
P9 billion released for health workers’ risk allowance


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
With just days to go before the expiration of the Bayanihan 1 pandemic aid law, the Department of Budget and Management has...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Illegal drug trade back to business as usual &ndash; UN
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Illegal drug trade back to business as usual – UN


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Around 275 million people used illegal drugs worldwide in the last year of unprecedented upheaval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace appeals for patience on vaccines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace appeals for patience on vaccines


                              

                                                                  By Paolo Romero |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
As COVID-19 infections in areas outside Metro Manila rise, the government has appealed for patience and assured the public...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Advincula wants more people closer to God
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Advincula wants more people closer to God


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula declared yesterday that his mission as a servant leader of the Archdiocese of Manila...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DILG to PNP: Keep out of politics
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DILG to PNP: Keep out of politics


                              

                                                                  By Romina Cabrera |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Interior Secretary Eduardo Año has reminded the Philippine National Police to keep out of politics, following the dismissal...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with