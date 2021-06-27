




































































 




   







   















ANYARE?: War on drugs and ICC's possible probe vs Duterte

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           James Relativo (Philstar.com) - June 27, 2021 - 5:32pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Eradicating the drug problem has always been at the center of President Rodrigo Duterte's campaign way before the 2016 national elections — and he has never been shy to talk about his bloody methods.



This month, almost five years into Duterte's administration, former International Criminal Court prosecutor Fatou Bensouda is finally requesting the ICC to open an investigation into the possible crimes against humanity being committed under Manila's "war on drugs."



The said crackdown on narcotics had caused the demise of over 6,000 drug suspects "who fought back," according to official police data. However, human rights groups say the numbers could be higher, about 12,000-30,000 allegedly without due process.



The ICC's possible investigation caused an uproar from Malacañang, saying they wouldn't cooperate and that the local justice system works. The Philippine government also claims the country is no longer under ICC jurisdiction after the former withdrew from the Rome Statue in 2019.



The Commission on Human Rights, however, says the ICC has jurisdiction over "crimes against humanity" that happened from 2011-2019.



Will an investigation push through? Will Duterte end up in jail due to his bloody drug war? Is there any hope of justice for the families left behind by the victims of extrajudicial killings?



Tonight we ask: Anyare? 



Join Xave Gregorio as he sheds light on the issue at hand together with Ross Tugade, Center for International Law fellow, Jacqueline Ann de Guia, Commission on Human Rights spokesperson and Philstar.com reporter Franco Luna. 



--



Catch the fifth episode of "Anyare?" live this Sunday, 6 p.m., on Philstar.com's official Facebook and Youtube accounts.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

