2 former BI execs, cop get life for P50 million extortion

MANILA, Philippines — Former Bureau of Immigration (BI) deputy commissioners Al Argosino and Michael Robles and retired police officer Wenceslao Sombero Jr. were sentenced to life in prison for plunder over the P50-million extortion of gambling tycoon Jack Lam.

In a decision promulgated yesterday, the Sandiganbayan Sixth Division said the prosecution panel of the Office of the Ombudsman “proved beyond reasonable doubt all the essential elements of plunder” under Republic Act 7080 against Argosino, Robles and Sombero.

The three former officers were also found guilty of violation of Section 3 (e) of Republic Act 3019 (Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices) for which they were sentenced to six to 10 years of imprisonment with the accessory penalty of perpetual disqualification from holding public office.

The court also ordered the forfeiture of the P50-million bribe money found to have been illegally “amassed or acquired” by Argosino and Robles.

The two former BI officers had earlier surrendered to the Department of Justice (DOJ) at least P30 million of the P50 million they received from Lam.

Meanwhile, in the same decision, the Sixth Division dismissed the cases of direct bribery and violation of Presidential Decree No. 46 against Argosino, Robles and Sombero, noting that the series of acts described in the charge sheets were already included in the plunder case against them.

PD 46 prohibits public officials from receiving gifts, presents or money from a private person.

The Sixth Division has yet to release a copy of the full decision to the media as of press time.

Filed by the ombudsman in March 2018, all the cases stemmed from the two BI officials’ alleged extortion of P50 million from the Macau-based gambling tycoon in exchange for the release of 1,316 Chinese nationals working at his Fontana Leisure Parks and Casino in Clark, Pampanga.

The Chinese nationals were arrested by the BI on Nov. 24, 2016 on charges of overstaying and violations of immigration laws.

The ombudsman said the bribe money was received by Argosino and Robles on Nov. 27, 2016 at the City of Dreams Hotel and Casino in Parañaque City.

The handing of bribe money was allegedly facilitated by Sombero, who was then the president of Asian Gaming Service Providers Association Inc. (AGSPA).

Argosino, Robles and Sombero are detained at the Quezon City Jail Annex in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig.