




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Rights group says peasant organizers arrested sans warrant
This file photo shows a protester holding a placard that says, "Uphold human rights." 
The STAR/KJ Rosales, File

                     

                        

                           
Rights group says peasant organizers arrested sans warrant

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - June 25, 2021 - 4:46pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — A human rights group reported that the police and military arrested in the wee hours of Friday two peasant organizers without a warrant.



Karapatan said peasant organizers Dana Marie Marcellana and Christian Relao were arrested at around 1 a.m. in their home in Barangay San Diego in San Pablo City, Laguna even if they did not carry search or arrest warrants.



The rights group said the two were taken to the San Pablo City district jail and were charged with rebellion and illegal possession of firearms.



The San Pablo police station and the Provincial Intelligence Branch of Laguna police confirmed to Philstar.com that Marcellana and Relao, who are provincial organizers of Katipunan ng Samahang Magbubukid sa Timog Katagalugan in Quezon and Laguna, were indeed arrested.



But they cannot say whether the two were arrested without a warrant and cannot say what charges they are facing.



Laguna police’s PIB said the military took the lead in the operation and merely coordinated with police.



Laguna police information chief Chitadel Gaoiran told Philstar.com that she will still verify the arrests of Marcellana and Relao and if they were arrested without warrants.



The Marcellana family has been at the receiving end of attacks even during the administration of former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, Karapatan said, when Dana’s mother, Eden, was abducted and killed.



Her father, Orly, meanwhile, has been receiving threats since the killing of his wife, Karapatan said.



Arrests in Bohol, too



Karapatan also reported that Farmers Development Center’s program coordinator for Bohol Carmilo Tabada and United Church of Christ in the Philippines pastor Nathaniel Vallente were also arrested Friday in Bohol.



It said that Tabada, whose organization has been tagged as a front organization for communist rebels, was arrested at 1 a.m., with his family asserting that the police and the military planted firearms and explosives when their home was raided.



Meanwhile, it said that Vallente was arrested at 3 a.m., with a firearm and a grenade allegedly being planted on him.



“Clearly, their arrests are part of a systemic and desperate crackdown on dissent under the guise of the Duterte government’s brutal counterinsurgency campaign,” Karapatan Secretary General Cristina Palabay said.



Members of progressive groups have been targets of similar operations in recent months and are usually charged with illegal possession of explosives and firearms, which they claim to have been planted on them.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      HUMAN RIGHTS
                                                      KARAPATAN
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte warns Romualdez vs House &lsquo;coup&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte warns Romualdez vs House ‘coup’


                              

                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte jumped the gun and pre-empted any move on the part of Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez to take the speakership...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gadon risks new disbarment case over HIV remarks
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gadon risks new disbarment case over HIV remarks


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
A support group for people living with HIV and AIDS is considering filing criminal and disbarment raps against lawyer Larry...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ex-president Aquino to be buried on June 26 beside parents &mdash; Kris
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ex-president Aquino to be buried on June 26 beside parents — Kris


                              

                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
"On Saturday, we will bury him beside our parents," sister and actress Kris Aquino said. "It will be that simple."

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Biden sends condolences after death of US 'friend, partner' Aquino
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Biden sends condolences after death of US 'friend, partner' Aquino


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Biden said Aquino, who died in his sleep Thursday morning, will long be remembered for serving the country “with integrity...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Universities honor Aquino: He represented Philippines with honor, dignity                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Universities honor Aquino: He represented Philippines with honor, dignity


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
"He will also be remembered for representing the Philippines with honor and dignity, elevating our country's status on the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP chief dismisses 2 cops involved in killing of colleague in Quezon City
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP chief dismisses 2 cops involved in killing of colleague in Quezon City


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, Philippine National Police chief, has dismissed two cops involved in the killing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Judiciary, justices join mourning for Aquino
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Judiciary, justices join mourning for Aquino


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The entire Judiciary, through Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo, mourned the sudden passing of former President Benigno Aquino...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rights group says peasant organizers arrested sans warrant
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rights group says peasant organizers arrested sans warrant


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
A human rights group reported that the police and military arrested in the wee hours of Friday two peasant organizers without...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 COVID-19 shots administered in Philippines to reach 10M by next week &mdash; official
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
COVID-19 shots administered in Philippines to reach 10M by next week — official


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The National Task Force Against COVID-19 on Friday said it is confident that it will reach an "important milestone" in its...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PSG: Duterte now fully-vaccinated against COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PSG: Duterte now fully-vaccinated against COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte has been fully-vaccinated against COVID-19, the chief of the Presidential Security Group said.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with