Duterte signs EO authorizing payment of death, burial benefits to IP reps in barangays

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the payment of death and burial benefits to barangay representatives from indigenous peoples groups who died during their term of office.



The approval is contained in Executive Order 139 signed by the president last June 18.



"There is a need to recognize the invaluable contribution of the indigenous peoples mandatory representatives in the barangays through, among others, the grant of benefits enjoyed by similarly situated officials, pursuant to the concerted and overall efforts of the government to provide assistance to local officials," Duterte said in the order.



The interior department, in coordination with the budget department and the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples, has been directed to determine the amount necessary to cover the payment of the death and burial benefits of indigenous peoples mandatory representatives in barangays who died during their term of office. The agency was also instructed to include the item in its annual budget proposal.



Duterte noted that indigenous peoples mandatory representatives who died during their term of office are entitled to the death and burial benefits granted to barangay officials under the 2020 and 2021 national budgets.



Under the Local Government Code of 1991, barangay officials including the punong barangay, sangguniang barangay members, barangay secretary, and barangay treasurer who died during their term of office shall be covered by death benefits.



The Indigenous Peoples Rights Act, meanwhile, requires the state to ensure that indigenous communities and peoples shall be given mandatory representation in all policy-making bodies and other legislative councils. The implementing rules of the law state that the representatives of indigenous peoples groups shall have the same privileges as regular members of policy-making and legislative bodies.