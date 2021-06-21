




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
PNP chief warns cops of sanctions for failing to coordinate with PDEA on ops
Inter-agency investigators gather evidence and inspect the lifeless body found inside a van following a bungled encounter between operatives of the PNP and PDEA at a fastfood chain along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Wednesday night, Jan. 24, 2020.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

                     

                        

                           
PNP chief warns cops of sanctions for failing to coordinate with PDEA on ops

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - June 21, 2021 - 4:40pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — With new guidelines on drug operations to be released soon, the Philippine National Police said cops found to not have coordinated with counterparts in the Philippine Drug Enforcement Authority will face sanctions.



In a statement sent to reporters, Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, PNP chief, highlighted the need for effective supervision by police unit commanders to guarantee that their men comply with the joint guidelines expected by end-June.





“The guidelines include penalties for PDEA agents and PNP personnel who are proven to have violated the uniform rules...I would like to stress that those who will not follow the unified rules will face sanctions,” the police chief said. 



“Once these unified operating guidelines are finalized and released to our men on the ground, I need the efficient supervision by our ground commanders to ensure that the rules are strictly followed by our operatives...I am directing police commanders to make sure that their personnel are well-briefed on these guidelines, once issued.”



READ: PNP and PDEA again craft guidelines for drug operations after standoff



As it stands, the PNP's current operational procedures already require cops to coordinate with the PDEA before carrying out anti-drug operations. Rule 37 of the police guidebook, which touches on the rules governing anti-illegal drug operations, reads: 





In any case, the PNP anti-drug units shall coordinate/ inform the PDEA of the anti-drug operation within 24-hours from the time of the actual custody of the suspects or seizure of said drugs and substances as well as paraphernalia and transport equipment used in illegal activities involving such drugs and/or substances and shall regularly update the PDEA on the status of the cases involving the said anti-drug operation. 





To recall, the two agencies clashed during buy-bust operations twice in the past year, with one incident in February resulting in a gunfight and eventually, deaths on both sides.



It was only the second misencounter in May that "highlighted the need for the two agency’s leadership to finally address the issue," the police chief said. 



Both the PNP and the PDEA said their personnel observed complete compliance to all procedures during the botched operations and eventual standoffs.



"We will immediately disseminate these for the immediate compliance of our operating units," Eleazar said. 



“This way, our law enforcement agencies would be more effective and efficient in carrying out their operations."


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PDEA
                                                      PHILIPPINE DRUG ENFORCEMENT AGENCY
                                                      PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
                                                      PNP
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOF hires 'fake' Facebook account operator
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOF hires 'fake' Facebook account operator


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Finance has hired the services of a communications strategist whose social media pages were taken down by...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines detects four more cases of Delta COVID-19 variant
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines detects four more cases of Delta COVID-19 variant


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
So far, Philippine health authorities have detected 17 cases of the more transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;P18 billion wasted as Bayanihan 2 expires this month&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘P18 billion wasted as Bayanihan 2 expires this month’


                              

                                                                  By Delon Porcalla |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
An estimated P18 billion in unutilized funds for pandemic response programs would go to waste when Republic Act No. 11519...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 2021&rsquo;s longest day today
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
2021’s longest day today


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filipinos will experience the longest day of the year during the summer solstice today, according to the Philippine Atmospheric,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 House urged to condemn, investigate killings of 3 Lumads in Surigao del Sur
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House urged to condemn, investigate killings of 3 Lumads in Surigao del Sur


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Makabayan bloc lawmakers filed House Resolution 1903, urging the committee on human rights to denounce and conduct an...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Following death of teen in Laguna police ops, senators call for faster body cam procurement
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Following death of teen in Laguna police ops, senators call for faster body cam procurement


                              

                                 52 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Sen. Panfilo Lacson on Monday called for the fast-tracking of procurement of body-worn cameras following the fatal shooting...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte signs EO authorizing payment of death, burial benefits to IP reps in barangays
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte signs EO authorizing payment of death, burial benefits to IP reps in barangays


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The interior department, in coordination with the budget department and the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples, has...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Schools eyed for limited face-to-face classes narrowed down to 300                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Schools eyed for limited face-to-face classes narrowed down to 300


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
DepEd on Monday said the number of schools eyed for limited in-person learning has been trimmed to 300 from the 1,900 across...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP chief warns cops of sanctions for failing to coordinate with PDEA on ops
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP chief warns cops of sanctions for failing to coordinate with PDEA on ops


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
“The guidelines include penalties for PDEA agents and PNP personnel who are proven to have violated the uniform rules...I...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH: Scrapping of community quarantines a long-term goal for now
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH: Scrapping of community quarantines a long-term goal for now


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
(Updated) The Department of Health confirmed on Monday that the national government is discussing the eventual scrapping of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with