PNP chief warns cops of sanctions for failing to coordinate with PDEA on ops

MANILA, Philippines — With new guidelines on drug operations to be released soon, the Philippine National Police said cops found to not have coordinated with counterparts in the Philippine Drug Enforcement Authority will face sanctions.

In a statement sent to reporters, Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, PNP chief, highlighted the need for effective supervision by police unit commanders to guarantee that their men comply with the joint guidelines expected by end-June.

“The guidelines include penalties for PDEA agents and PNP personnel who are proven to have violated the uniform rules...I would like to stress that those who will not follow the unified rules will face sanctions,” the police chief said.

“Once these unified operating guidelines are finalized and released to our men on the ground, I need the efficient supervision by our ground commanders to ensure that the rules are strictly followed by our operatives...I am directing police commanders to make sure that their personnel are well-briefed on these guidelines, once issued.”

READ: PNP and PDEA again craft guidelines for drug operations after standoff

As it stands, the PNP's current operational procedures already require cops to coordinate with the PDEA before carrying out anti-drug operations. Rule 37 of the police guidebook, which touches on the rules governing anti-illegal drug operations, reads:

In any case, the PNP anti-drug units shall coordinate/ inform the PDEA of the anti-drug operation within 24-hours from the time of the actual custody of the suspects or seizure of said drugs and substances as well as paraphernalia and transport equipment used in illegal activities involving such drugs and/or substances and shall regularly update the PDEA on the status of the cases involving the said anti-drug operation.

To recall, the two agencies clashed during buy-bust operations twice in the past year, with one incident in February resulting in a gunfight and eventually, deaths on both sides.

It was only the second misencounter in May that "highlighted the need for the two agency’s leadership to finally address the issue," the police chief said.

Both the PNP and the PDEA said their personnel observed complete compliance to all procedures during the botched operations and eventual standoffs.

"We will immediately disseminate these for the immediate compliance of our operating units," Eleazar said.

“This way, our law enforcement agencies would be more effective and efficient in carrying out their operations."