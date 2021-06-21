




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
No applications for delisting yet, Anti-Terrorism Council says
Anti-riot policemen block protesters wearing face masks and face shield against COVID-19, during a protest outside the supreme court in Manila on Feb. 2, 2021, as the tribunal prepares to hear a case asking the court to declare the law as unconstitutional. 
AFP/Ted Aljibe

                     

                        

                           
No applications for delisting yet, Anti-Terrorism Council says

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - June 21, 2021 - 11:27am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Anti-Terrorism Council has yet to receive any request for delisting of personalities or groups that it has designated as terrorists, Justice Undersecretary Adrian Sugay said Monday.



On May 13, the ATC made public its Resolution No. 17, which designated 19 supposed members of Communist Party of the Philippines' central committee and the New People’s Army as terrorists. At least four of those named are peace consultants while three of them are already in jail for charges their families claim are fabricated.





The ATC designated the CPP-NPA as a terrorist group in December 2020.



A separate ATC resolution designated the Islamic State East Asia, Maute Group, Daulah Islamiyah "and other associated groups." 



"As far as I know, no request for delisting has been received by the ATC," Sugay, also ATC spokesperson, told Philstar.com in a text message.



Under the Implementing Rules and Regulations of Republic Act 11479, or the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, a designated terrorist may request delisting before the ATC within 15 days of the publication of their name. The section also lists six grounds for delisting, and how frequently the appeal may be filed.



Following designation, assets of designated individuals or groups shall be subject to the authority of the Anti-Money Laundering Council, which can freeze and investigate them.



Procedure on delisting part of ATC's internal mechanism



Section 25 of the ATA, on designation, was one of the heavily discussed provisions at the Supreme Court’s oral arguments on the 37 petitions against the law.



Government lawyers asserted then that designation is an executive and administrative function of the ATC. They also told justices that designation only triggers the freezing of bank accounts but not arrests.



RELATED: Cheat sheet: Key issues raised at SC oral arguments on anti-terrorism law



Associate Justice Rosmari Carandang brought up ATC's internal process on delisting during the oral arguments, 



In an interview with Philstar.com at the time, Sugay said that while they have yet to iron out the internal mechanism on this, "the delisting procedure may already be used. As I said, it is already in the IRR and parties designated are entitled to file such verified request as a matter of right."



On Monday, Sugay explained that the ATC’s internal mechanism on designation "also contains provisions re: delisting," but he noted that these rules are confidential.



The DOJ official said they are "proposing a few additional provisions and this will hopefully be taken up during the next ATC meeting."



Sugay refused to disclose these additional provisions, pending ATC discussions.



The council will hold a meeting this month, he said.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ADRIAN SUGAY
                                                      ANTI-TERRORISM LAW
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOF hires 'fake' Facebook account operator
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOF hires 'fake' Facebook account operator


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Finance has hired the services of a communications strategist whose social media pages were taken down by...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 2021&rsquo;s longest day today
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
2021’s longest day today


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filipinos will experience the longest day of the year during the summer solstice today, according to the Philippine Atmospheric,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 WHO to cover 3 vaccines in Philippines trials
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
WHO to cover 3 vaccines in Philippines trials


                              

                                                                  By Rainier Allan Ronda |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The World Health Organization Solidarity Vaccine Trials for candidate COVID-19 vaccines are set to start, with the final SVT...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;P18 billion wasted as Bayanihan 2 expires this month&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘P18 billion wasted as Bayanihan 2 expires this month’


                              

                                                                  By Delon Porcalla |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
An estimated P18 billion in unutilized funds for pandemic response programs would go to waste when Republic Act No. 11519...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Support for Sara-Gibo in 2022 growing
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Support for Sara-Gibo in 2022 growing


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Support is growing for the possible tandem of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte and former defense chief Gilberto “Gibo”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Less than 15% of service contracting funds used by gov't
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Less than 15% of service contracting funds used by gov't


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 13 minutes ago                              


                                                            
As far back as early May, transport collectives and advocates have been calling on the LTFRB to improve its payout systems...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 OVP: Volunteers needed for vaccination drive for pedicab, delivery riders
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
OVP: Volunteers needed for vaccination drive for pedicab, delivery riders


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Office of the Vice President is calling for volunteer doctors and nurses for the rollout of its Vaccine Express program...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines detects four more cases of Delta COVID-19 variant
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines detects four more cases of Delta COVID-19 variant


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
So far, Philippine health authorities have detected 17 cases of the more transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 House urged to condemn, investigate killings of 3 Lumads in Surigao del Sur
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House urged to condemn, investigate killings of 3 Lumads in Surigao del Sur


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Makabayan bloc lawmakers filed House Resolution 1903, urging the committee on human rights to denounce and conduct an...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Villar wants 5 more included in protected areas
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Villar wants 5 more included in protected areas


                              

                                                                  By Paolo Romero |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sen. Cynthia Villar has sought the inclusion of five biodiverse but threatened areas to be placed under protection of the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with