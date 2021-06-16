




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
IATF urged: Find 'middle ground' for returning OFWs
An international airline ground staff wearing protective gear works at the airport in Manila on August 4, 2020.
 AFP/Ted Aljibe, file

                     

                        

                           
IATF urged: Find 'middle ground' for returning OFWs

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - June 16, 2021 - 4:35pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Lawmakers urged the coronavirus task force to find a compromise to allow overseas Filipino workers to return to their homes amid the coronavirus pandemic. 



In a statement, Sen. Panfilo Lacson said that "small adjustments" by the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases could make all the difference for balikbayans and returning OFWs. 





This comes after Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, due to a shortage of rooms and quarantine facilities, issued executive orders allowing returning Filipinos to be swabbed upon arrival and return home if they test negative for COVID-19.



They are required to undergo another swab test on their seventh day back. 



"Find the middle ground. We cannot be too stiff, too stringent. There are times we should be flexible," Lacson said.



Senate President Vicente Sotto said that balikbayans have had to spend thousands of pesos and suffer much inconvenience including several days' "quarantine" at a hotel.



Lacson cited the case of an office employee who returned from abroad earlier this year, but was told to spend six nights at a hotel where many other balikbayans were quarantined, at the cost of P10,000 per room each night.



The senator said that the employee could have been safer at home undergoing isolation.



"You can just imagine what an ordinary employee returning to the Philippines has to go through. More than the inconvenience, he or she has to spend for hotel accommodations, swab tests, and related items," he said.



Lacson pointed to the flexibility showed by the Cebu provincial government, which implemented its own rules for testing and quarantining returning Cebu residents, including allowing returning residents to go home as soon as negative results come out. 



He said these rules saved Filipinos from further inconvenience and financial burden.



Sotto pointed to the "flexible" system in the United States, citing a friend who said that when one arrives in the United States and is fully vaccinated, they can proceed. If not, they are asked if they want to be vaccinated.



On the other hand, Sotto noted that while the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration would shoulder the quarantine costs of returning OFWs, OWWA funds may use contributions from OFWs.



In a separate interview aired over ANC's "Headstart," Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon also called for a standard proof of vaccination especially for returning workers abroad. 



He cited an anecdote from Europe where travelers, he said, are still required to undergo testing and quarantine even if they are inoculated with the Sinovac and Sputnik vaccines. The two brands have not yet secured emergency use authorization in the European Union. 



"We must have a document which we can rely on to indicate vaccination, particularly for our OFWs," he said. 



"I am in favor of some internationally accepted documents which would indicate proof of vaccination because this is for public health. It is controversial but it is necessary."



— with reports from Bella Perez-Rubio 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      IATF
                                                      OFWS
                                                      OVERSEAS FILIPINO WORKERS
                                                      SEN. PANFILO LACSON
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 NCR critical cases rising, ICU beds occupied &ndash; doctors
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NCR critical cases rising, ICU beds occupied – doctors


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
While the number of COVID-19 cases in the National Capital Region is on a downward trend, a group of doctors observed an increase...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte tells public: Get vaccinated or die
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte tells public: Get vaccinated or die


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte has advised people who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID to buy their coffins or prepare their cremation...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US Bill seeks halt to Philippine aid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US Bill seeks halt to Philippine aid


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
A bill seeking to halt the United States’ assistance to Philippine security forces due to the alleged “mass”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Inheritance triples Robredo's wealth to P11.9-M in 2020
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Inheritance triples Robredo's wealth to P11.9-M in 2020


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo’s wealth grew threefold in 2020 largely due to her inheriting cash and other properties...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SC awards P1 billion to Philippines vs Disini over BNPP
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SC awards P1 billion to Philippines vs Disini over BNPP


                              

                                                                  By Robertzon Ramirez |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Supreme Court yesterday ordered the late Herminio Disini, an associate of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, to pay the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 House OKs national ID system
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House OKs national ID system


                              

                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
The House of Representatives has approved on third and final reading a bill seeking to establish a national identification...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Solons' farewell: 5 leave Liberal Party for president's PDP-Laban
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Solons' farewell: 5 leave Liberal Party for president's PDP-Laban


                              

                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan on Wednesday welcomed its new members who came from the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIVE: Senate hearing on drug-related killings
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIVE: Senate hearing on drug-related killings


                              

                                                                  By PhilstarLIVE |
                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
The Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights, together with the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, will open...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Belmonte takes chairmanship of West Philippine Sea panel
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Belmonte takes chairmanship of West Philippine Sea panel


                              

                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
Quezon City Rep. Feliciano Belmonte Jr. on Tuesday accepted the offer to chair the newly formed West Philippine Sea committee...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Arroyo confirms deputy speaker post
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Arroyo confirms deputy speaker post


                              

                                                                  By Patricia Lourdes Viray |
                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
Former president and incumbent Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo on Wednesday confirmed that she is...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Solons file first house bill seeking to restore death penalty
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Solons file first house bill seeking to restore death penalty


                              

                                                                  By Patricia Lourdes Viray |
                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
Members of the House of Representatives will deliberate on the re-imposition of the death penalty on its second...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with