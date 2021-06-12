




































































 




   







   















Azkals vent ire on Guam in World Cup, Asia Cup qualifiers
Photo shows Angel Guirado (No. 8) of Philippine Azkals.
                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 12, 2021 - 11:04am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Azkals bounced back from their loss to China with a 3-0 drubbing of Guam at the joint World Cup and Asian Cup qualifiers in UAE on Friday.



Two Azkals scored in a game that clinched them three more points to up their tally to 10 points in Group A and keep themselves in third place.



Angel Guirado was the first to find the back of the net off of an Oliver Bias assist in the 12th minute to give the Azkals the early lead, 1-0.



While the Philippine booters would have numerous chances at goal, they wouldn't be able to get past Guam's goalkeeper again in the first 45 minutes.



It was only in the 60th minute when the Azkals' lead would be doubled after an own goal by Marcus Lopez.



Mark Winhoffer would first claim the goal as his own, but was later deemed as an own goal.



Azkals would balloon their advantage to three off of Mark Hartman's free kick to the bottom corner of the net to wrap up the goal scoring for the Philippines.



The Philippine booters play their final game in the qualifiers on Tuesday against Maldives to wrap up their stint.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

