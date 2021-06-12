




































































 




   







   















Robredo rallies for unity in Independence Day message
Children from Baseco compound in Manila run with a Philippine flag, representing proud independence and self-determination for the country. Philippines is celebrating the 123rd Independence Day on June 12, 2021.
                            (Philstar.com) - June 12, 2021 - 9:51am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo told Filipinos in her Independence Day message to unite and draw strength from each other to overcome the challenges they face.



Robredo said the public should remember this in the face of the pandemic, the destruction of the planet, hardships and hunger.



“Mukha mang tagilid ang laban, basta humuhugot tayo ng lakas sa isa’t isa, kaya nating magtagumpay,” she said.



(The fight may seem lopsided, but if we draw strength from each other, we can win.)



“Anuman ang tawag ng panahon, mukha mang imposible ang sitwasyon, kakayanin natin, magtatagumpay tayo, dahil iisang bayan tayo,” she added.



(Whatever the call of the times may be, the situation may seem impossible, we can do it, we can emerge triumphant, because we are one nation.)



She said history has been witness to what Filipinos can achieve if they unite, stressing that remaining united is key to ensure that no one can take back their hard-fought freedom.



“Kung magbubuklod tayo, kung pagsasamahin natin ang ating lakas sa likod ng iisang layunin, masisiguro nating wala nang muling makaaagaw ng ating kalayaan,” Robredo said.



(If we unite, if we merge our forces behind one goal, we can be sure that no one can take back our freedom.) — Xave Gregorio


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

