Gabriela solon eyes raps vs pro-Duterte vlogger over lewd call
Rep. Arlene Brosas (Gabriela party-list) raises her fist in support of community pantries at the plenary hall of the House of Representatives.
MANILA, Philippines — Rep. Arlene Brosas (Gabriela party-list) said Friday that she is eyeing to file charges against a pro-Duterte vlogger who subjected her to a peppering of vulgar and lewd language over a phone call.



Brosas told a news conference that their group is still studying what charges to file against Niño Barzaga, who recorded the conversation and uploaded it on social media, but said that among these would be a violation of the anti-wiretapping law.



“What he did to me is not a mere practical joke, but emotional and sexual harassment. This is a serious criminal offense and we will file a formal case soon,” she said.



Brosas said that last June 2, she received a call from an unknown number who claimed to be Bishop Ted Bacani and proceeded to ask about the activities of Gabriela Women’s Party.



She said she detailed the activities of Gabriela, but then the call suddenly took a turn.



“Laking gulat ko nang bigla na lang akong minura ng caller, pinagsisigawan, at sinabihan ng mga malalaswang bagay,” she said.



(I was completely shocked when the caller cursed me, yelled at me and told me lewd things.)



She said she then hung up, but was then faced with a barrage of hate texts and calls on her personal phone number.



“Malakas ang loob ng mga DDS (Diehard Duterte Supporters) vloggers na ito dahil kasangga nila ang presidenteng wala ring respeto sa kababaihan,” Brosas said.



(These DDS vloggers have bravado because they are allied with the president who also has no respect for women.)



The Makabayan bloc in the House of Representatives, which Gabriela is part of, is no stranger to attacks fuelled by vitriol on social media, which often baselessly links them to the underground communist rebellion.



                                                      ARLENE BROSAS
                                                      GABRIELA PARTY LIST
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
