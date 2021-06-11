LIVE: Chief Justice Gesmundo holds press conference

MANILA, Philippines — Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo will be taking questions from the members of the press covering the Judiciary on Friday.

This will be the first time Gesmundo will be facing the media in a virtual press conference, entitled “SC in Focus: Towards a Technology-Driven Judiciary,” since he was appointed to the high court in April.

Gesmundo is the 27th chief justice of the country. He is President Rodrigo Duterte’s fourth chief justice pick and will reach retirement age in November 2026.

He took over the post vacated by Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta who retired a year early.

The change of leadership at the Judiciary came weeks after the SC condemned attacks on the legal profession. He is is also taking the helm of the Judiciary as it deliberates on the 37 legal challenges filed against the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, one of the most contested laws in the country.

The press conference coincides with the 120th anniversary of the Supreme Court.

Watch the press conference LIVE starting 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 11.