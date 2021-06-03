Comelec agrees to hike pay for teachers in 2022 polls â€” DepEd

Comelec agrees to hike pay for teachers in 2022 polls — DepEd
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education on Thursday said the Commission on Elections has approved a proposed increase in teachers' pay when they serve in next year's national and local polls.
Educators have long served as workers during elections in the country, often facing poll-related violence. In 2022, it is possible they will brave another threat that is the COVID-19 pandemic.
DepEd said Comelec chairperson Sheriff Abas supported the agency's proposal in February for a P3,000-increase in the honoraria of teachers.
It would hike the pay of the following to P9,000 for electoral board heads, P8,000 for members, P7,000 for supervisor officials, and P5,000 for support staff.
“We want to express our gratitude to the Comelec for approving our request for higher compensation for our teachers that will render their services in the next year’s election," said DepEd Secretary Leonor Briones. "Given the current health situation, it is rightful for them to receive additional allowance."
The poll body's support means it would include the increase in its proposed budget for 2022. This, however, would still have to be approved by Congress, who passes the government's annual spending plan.
Comelec also agreed to other proposals, such as on a provision for teachers' transportation, food and allowance, and repair or maintenance expenses of schools that would be used as voting precincts.
Further, DepEd said the commission will include teachers' health insurance coverage too in its proposed funding next year. Other benefits, however, such as on-site swab tests and double shifts, to name a few, remain pending before the two agencies.
Abas in May floated the possibility of extending voting to as far as 12 hours as part of adjustments due to the health crisis. DepEd then said it would consider two shifts for teachers, as it admitted that rendering the said hours in a single shift would be tiring.
The education department added that it suggested the creation of monitoring and coordination teams with Comelec to "ensure that teachers will be technically and legally equipped" in the next elections.
Comelec set the filing of candidacies to October this year. Election Day is set on May 9, 2022, where Filipinos will make the crucial decision of who will lead the country to a hopeful recovery from the pandemic.
Get the latest updates on the Philippines' preparation for the May 2022 national elections amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Main image by The STAR/Michael Varcas
Vice President Leni Robredo has not made a decision on the 2022 elections, her spokesperson Barry Gutierrez says.
Gutierres adds that it is not true that Robredo is making preparations to run for governor in her home province Camarines Sur.
"This is not a time for politicking, but for working for the people’s welfare. She remains open to all options, including a possible candidacy for President, and at the appropriate time, she will personally convey her decision on this matter," Gutierrez says.
Voter registration in areas under enhanced community quarantine — National Capital Region, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal — will remain suspended from April 5 to 11.
The Commission on Election says all its offices in the affected areas will remain temporarily closed. The issuance of voter's certification in the Offices of the Election Officer (OEO) and the Comelec main office in Intramuros will also remain suspended.
"Meanwhile, for the rest of the OEOs in the country, voter registration will resume on April 5, 2021," the poll body says.
PRESS RELEASE: COMELEC Offices in ECQ Areas To Remain Closed@jabjimenez @dirfrancesarabe pic.twitter.com/38PWRu6pCp— COMELEC (@COMELEC) April 5, 2021
Voter registration hours will be shortened and satellite registration will be suspended due to the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in the country.
The Comelec announces that all Offoces of the Election Officer nationwide will accept applications for voter registration from Mondays to Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
"The conduct of satellite registration in barangay halls, day care centers, covered courts and other satellite offices nationwide will likewise be suspended until further notice," Comelec says.
PRESS RELEASE: Voter Registration Hours Shortened, Satellite Registration Suspended@jabjimenez @dirfrancesarabe pic.twitter.com/kTeKVC21yj— COMELEC (@COMELEC) March 20, 2021
The Commission on Elections considers removing 39 party-list groups for the May 9, 2022 elections.
Citing Republic Act 7941 or the Party-List System Act, the poll body says it is authorized to delist of any party-list group for failure to participate in the last two preceding elections.
The poll body can also cancel the registration of a party-list group for failure to obtain at least 2% of votes cast under the party-list system in the last two elections.
Press Release: COMELEC to Delist 39 Party-List Groups for 2022 Polls@jabjimenez @dirfrancesarabe pic.twitter.com/aQ1dJFLndU— COMELEC (@COMELEC) February 8, 2021
The Commission on Elections' Office for Overseas Voters calls on registered overseas voters to participate in the test run for internet voting.
The link to the sign-up form could be accessed on the OFOV Facebook page (www.facebook.com/overseasvotingph).
"A smartphone capable of running Android or iOS apps, a laptop or personal computer, or any mobile device with internet/data access is required in order to participate in the test run," Comelec says.
PRESS RELEASE: Overseas Voters Called to Take Part in Internet Voting Test Run@jabjimenez @dirfrancesarabe pic.twitter.com/raEtqvAFGA— COMELEC (@COMELEC) February 8, 2021
