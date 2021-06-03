




































































 




   







   















Comelec agrees to hike pay for teachers in 2022 polls â€” DepEd
In this May 2019 photo, teachers of the Pinyahan Elementary School in Quezon City conduct testing and sealing upon the arrival of Vote Counting Machine at their school.
Comelec agrees to hike pay for teachers in 2022 polls — DepEd

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education on Thursday said the Commission on Elections has approved a proposed increase in teachers' pay when they serve in next year's national and local polls. 



Educators have long served as workers during elections in the country, often facing poll-related violence. In 2022, it is possible they will brave another threat that is the COVID-19 pandemic. 





DepEd said Comelec chairperson Sheriff Abas supported the agency's proposal in February for a P3,000-increase in the honoraria of teachers. 



It would hike the pay of the following to P9,000 for electoral board heads, P8,000 for members, P7,000 for supervisor officials, and P5,000 for support staff. 



“We want to express our gratitude to the Comelec for approving our request for higher compensation for our teachers that will render their services in the next year’s election," said DepEd Secretary Leonor Briones. "Given the current health situation, it is rightful for them to receive additional allowance."



The poll body's support means it would include the increase in its proposed budget for 2022. This, however, would still have to be approved by Congress, who passes the government's annual spending plan. 



Comelec also agreed to other proposals, such as on a provision for teachers' transportation, food and allowance, and repair or maintenance expenses of schools that would be used as voting precincts. 



Further, DepEd said the commission will include teachers' health insurance coverage too in its proposed funding next year. Other benefits, however, such as on-site swab tests and double shifts, to name a few, remain pending before the two agencies. 



Abas in May floated the possibility of extending voting to as far as 12 hours as part of adjustments due to the health crisis. DepEd then said it would consider two shifts for teachers, as it admitted that rendering the said hours in a single shift would be tiring. 



The education department added that it suggested the creation of monitoring and coordination teams with Comelec to "ensure that teachers will be technically and legally equipped" in the next elections.



Comelec set the filing of candidacies to October this year. Election Day is set on May 9, 2022, where Filipinos will make the crucial decision of who will lead the country to a hopeful recovery from the pandemic. 

 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

