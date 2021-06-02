




































































 




   







   















WHO approval of Sinovac COVID-19 jab seen as 'advantage' for Philippines
In this file photo taken on February 23, 2021, vials of the CoronaVac vaccine, developed by China's Sinovac firm, are displayed in Bangkok, as the first batch of vaccines to battle the Covid-19 coronavirus arrive in the kingdom.
MANILA, Philippines — The World Health Organization’s approval of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Sinovac Biotech is an “advantage” for the Philippines, the Department of Health said Wednesday.



Sinovac’s two-dose jab CoronaVac accounts for the bulk of the country’s vaccine supply. Since February, the Philippines has received 5.5 million CoronaVac doses, of which one million were donated by the Chinese government.





WHO’s emergency use listing (EUL) gives countries assurance that the vaccine has met international standards, infectious disease specialist Anna Ong-Lim said.



“We need to view the EUL as something like a quality seal, which means it (vaccine) has passed the evaluation of WHO based on their independent review of the data submitted by the manufacturer,” Ong Lim, also a member of the DOH Technical Advisory Group, said during a town hall forum.



DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the WHO’s green light can pave the way for more countries to use the vaccine.



“A vaccine included in the WHO’s listing is recognized across countries and its recognition from these countries will be faster,” Vergeire said in a mix of English and Filipino.



“It’s going to be something of an advantage because the vaccines being used here are mostly Sinovac and it can be recognized by other countries as well,” she added.



Ong-Lim also said the WHO listing should address concerns over the vaccine. 



“WHO verified that this product is made under accepted standards. The effectivity and safety that [the manufacturer] is claiming have been validated. [The vaccine's] numbers did not just come from nowhere,” she said.



CoronaVac is one of the vaccines being rolled out in the government’s inoculation drive along with the jabs made by AstraZeneca, Gamaleya Research Institute and Pfizer-BioNTech.



A survey conducted by the Social Weather Stations suggested it was among the top vaccines preferred by Filipinos, along with the Pfizer-BioNTech shot.



The United Nations health agency approved CoronaVac for emergency use on Tuesday. It became the second Chinese vaccine to receive the green light after Sinopharm



The listing also opens the door for the jab to enter the COVAX global vaccine-sharing facility, which provides doses to poor countries. Currently, only AstraZeneca and some Pfizer shots are flowing through the scheme. — with report from Agence France-Presse


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 VACCINES
                                                      NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: May 19, 2021 - 2:21pm                           


                           

                              
The national government has so far secured two official deals for COVID-19 vaccine supplies in the Philippines, one with Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac and another with the Serum Institute of India.



Watch this space for bite-sized developments on the vaccines in the Philippines. (Main image by Markus Spiske via Unsplash)

                           

                           

                              

                                 May 19, 2021 - 2:21pm                              


                              
Vice President Leni Robredo has been vaccinated against COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Quezon City.



Robredo, who received her first dose of the AstraZeneca jab, is in the A3 ( people with comorbidities) category.

                           

                           

                              

                                 May 7, 2021 - 6:46pm                              


                              
The Department of Health announces the resumption of the use of AstraZeneca jab for all eligible population following the recommendation of the Food and Drug Administration and the DOH All Experts Group on Vaccines.



The health department urges the public to get their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. 



"The benefits of additional protection against COVID-19 could only be achieved by completing both doses of the vaccine," the DOH says in a statement.

                           

                           

                              

                                 May 7, 2021 - 10:53am                              


                              
The regional health minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao said there is no basis for insinuations that COVID-19 vaccines are forbidden in Islam.



Medical workers from the Integrated Provincial Health Office-Maguindanao gave Bangsamoro Health Minister Bashary Latiph a Sinovac anti-coronavirus jab Thursday.



Latiph reiterated his appeal to residents in all cities and provinces in BARMM to ignore fallacies and assertions on Facebook by skeptics and pessimists who are not even medical practitioners that vaccines can do more harm than good.



“Listen only to BARMM’s Health Ministry, to the Department of Health and to health workers in provinces and in cities in the Bangsamoro region,” Latiph told reporters after he got an anti-COVID-19 shot. — The STAR/John Unson

                           

                           

                              

                                 May 5, 2021 - 9:51am                              


                              
The Philippines approves the application of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.



Food and Drug Administration Director general Eric Domingo says it only took nine days to review the emergency use authority application.



"The known and potential benefits of Moderna, when used to prevent COVID-19, outweigh the known and potential risks of the said vaccine," Domingo says during the Kapihan sa Manila Bay forum.

                           

                           

                              

                                 May 3, 2021 - 7:14pm                              


                              
President Rodrigo Duterte has been vaccinated against COVID-19, reportedly with the Sinopharm vaccine.

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
