




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
DILG completes cash aid distribution in NCR Plus
Residents of Batasan Hills in Quezon City line up to receive their financial assistance from the government on the second day of distribution on April 8, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

                     

                        

                           
DILG completes cash aid distribution in NCR Plus

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 1, 2021 - 3:32pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The distribution of cash assistance for nearly 23 million residents in the "NCR Plus" bubble has been completed, the Department of the Interior and Local Government said.



At a televised meeting, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said that exactly 22,915,422 beneficiaries from Metro Manila, Rizal, Bulacan, Laguna, and Cavite received aid amid the strict lockdowns. 



As of May 31, the affected population was distributed a total of P22.9 billion in government aid with businesses and livelihoods affected under the strict community quarantine. The nearly 23 million made up the government's estimated low-income population within the bubble.



Broken down, the DILG chief said that the distribution was as follows:



    
	
  • 
	
    P11.17 million in Metro Manila
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    P2.97 million in Bulacan
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    P3.42 million in Cavite
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    P2.72 million in Laguna
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    P2.61 million in Rizal
    
	
    • 




Año also said that at least 8 local government units will be returning to the Bureau of Treasury more than P26 million in excess funds that were left unused. 



The DILG said earlier that safeguards are already in place to ensure that graft and corruption is prevented in the distribution. 



Progressive groups said that the P1,000 given to each resident was grossly insufficient, but a third stimulus package is in the works in Congress aiming to give 108 million Filipinos P2,000 each.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DEPARTMENT OF THE INTERIOR AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT
                                                      DILG
                                                      SOCIAL AMELIORATION PROGRAM
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Court finds Trillanes guilty of libel over 2015 statements vs ex-Makati Mayor Junjun Binay
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Court finds Trillanes guilty of libel over 2015 statements vs ex-Makati Mayor Junjun Binay


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
A Makati court has found former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV guilty of libel over his media statements against then-Makati...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Luzon grid on red alert; rotational blackouts loom
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Luzon grid on red alert; rotational blackouts loom


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Rotational blackouts may persist in the Luzon grid this week as large power plants have extended their unplanned outage and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'NCR Plus' stays under GCQ in June                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'NCR Plus' stays under GCQ in June


                              

                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte keeps Metro Manila and four nearby provinces under General Community Quarantine for the entire June....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Some areas in eastern part of Philippines under Signal No. 2 due to 'Dante'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Some areas in eastern part of Philippines under Signal No. 2 due to 'Dante'


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Tropical Storm Dante was last spotted 270 kilometers east of Maasin City in Southern Leyte, packing peak winds of 75 km per...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP vows dismissal of killer cop after murder of woman in QC
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP vows dismissal of killer cop after murder of woman in QC


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
"This is disgusting and unacceptable because the police should be the ones protecting our countrymen, and not the criminals...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 SC OKs fully remote videoconference hearings amid continuing COVID-19 threat
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SC OKs fully remote videoconference hearings amid continuing COVID-19 threat


                              

                                 38 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Supreme Court has allowed lower courts nationwide to conduct fully remote videoconferencing hearings to not delay trial...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 CHR fixes processes after COA flags P183,000 in unreleased financial aid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
CHR fixes processes after COA flags P183,000 in unreleased financial aid


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 53 minutes ago                              


                                                            
“CHR has already heeded COA’s observation and actions from relevant CHR offices have already been carried out,”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Coronavirus deaths in the Philippines breach 21,000
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Coronavirus deaths in the Philippines breach 21,000


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
 Local health authorities on Tuesday recorded 5,177 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Police, DOJ heed Duterte national security concerns on 'drug war' case review
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Police, DOJ heed Duterte national security concerns on 'drug war' case review


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine National Police will only give the Department of Justice access to select administrative cases on “drug...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Civic leader says gov't 'lying' about Marawi rehab being 65% done
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Civic leader says gov't 'lying' about Marawi rehab being 65% done


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
A civic leader from Marawi disputed Tuesday the government’s claim that 65% of the rehabilitation of the city once besieged...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with