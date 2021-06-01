DILG completes cash aid distribution in NCR Plus

MANILA, Philippines — The distribution of cash assistance for nearly 23 million residents in the "NCR Plus" bubble has been completed, the Department of the Interior and Local Government said.

At a televised meeting, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said that exactly 22,915,422 beneficiaries from Metro Manila, Rizal, Bulacan, Laguna, and Cavite received aid amid the strict lockdowns.

As of May 31, the affected population was distributed a total of P22.9 billion in government aid with businesses and livelihoods affected under the strict community quarantine. The nearly 23 million made up the government's estimated low-income population within the bubble.

Broken down, the DILG chief said that the distribution was as follows:

P11.17 million in Metro Manila

P2.97 million in Bulacan

P3.42 million in Cavite

P2.72 million in Laguna

P2.61 million in Rizal

Año also said that at least 8 local government units will be returning to the Bureau of Treasury more than P26 million in excess funds that were left unused.

The DILG said earlier that safeguards are already in place to ensure that graft and corruption is prevented in the distribution.

Progressive groups said that the P1,000 given to each resident was grossly insufficient, but a third stimulus package is in the works in Congress aiming to give 108 million Filipinos P2,000 each.