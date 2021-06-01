




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Some areas in eastern part of Philippines under Signal No. 2 due to 'Dante'
“Dante” was last spotted 270 kilometers east of Maasin City in Southern Leyte. 
RAMBB

                     

                        

                           
Some areas in eastern part of Philippines under Signal No. 2 due to 'Dante'

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 1, 2021 - 9:31am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA hoisted Signal No. 2 over areas on the eastern portion of the archipelago as Tropical Storm Dante (Choi-wan) moved over the Philippine Sea Tuesday morning.



“Dante” was last spotted 270 kilometers east of Maasin City in Southern Leyte, packing peak winds of 75 km per hour (kph) near the center and gusts of up to 90 kph.



It was heading west northwestward at 20 kph.



Wind signals



Signal No. 2 (damaging gale force winds prevailing or expected within 24 hours)



Luzon



    
	
  • Eastern portion of Masbate (Mobo, Uson, Dimasalang, Cawayan, Palanas, Cataingan, Placer, Pio V. Cruz, Esperanza) including Ticao Island
    • 
	
  • Sorsogon
    • 
	
  • Eastern portion of Albay (Legazpi City, Manito, Santo Domingo, Bacacay, Rapu-Rapu)
    • 




Visayas



    
	
  • Eastern Samar
    • 
	
  • Samar
    • 
	
  • Northern Samar
    • 
	
  • Biliran
    • 
	
  • Northern and central portions of Leyte (Matag-Ob, Villaba, Ormoc City, Albuera, Burauen, Macarthur, Javier, Abuyog, La Paz, Mayorga, Tolosa, Dulag, Tabontabon, Julita, Tanauan, Dagami, Pastrana, Palo, Tacloban City, Babatngon, Alangalang, Santa Fe, Barugo, Tunga, Jaro, San Miguel, Carigara, Kananga, Tabango, Leyte, Calubian, Capoocan, San Isidro)
    • 
	
  • Eastern portion of Southern Leyte (Silago, Hinunangan, Hinundayan, Anahawan)
    • 




Mindanao



    
	
  • Northern portion of Dinagat Islands (Tubajon, Libjo, Loreto, Cagdianao)
    • 
	
  • Siargao
    • 
	
  • Bucas Grande Islands
    • 




Signal No. 1 (strong winds prevailing or expected within 36 hours)



Luzon



    
	
  • Camarines Sur
    • 
	
  • Catanduanes
    • 
	
  • Camarines Norte
    • 
	
  • Rest of Albay
    • 
	
  • Rest of Masbate including Burias Island,
    • 
	
  • Eastern portion of Romblon (San Fernando, Cajidiocan, Magdiwang, Romblon)
    • 
	
  • Eastern portion of Quezon (Catanauan, Mulanay, San Francisco, San Narciso, San Andres, Buenavista, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Calauag, Lopez, General Luna, Macalelon, Quezon, Alabat, Gumaca, Perez) including Polillo Islands
    • 




Visayas



    
	
  • Northeastern portion of Capiz (Panay, Pontevedra, President Roxas, Roxas City, Pilar)
    • 
	
  • Northeastern portion of Iloilo (Sara, Concepcion, San Dionisio, Batad, Estancia, Carles, Balasan)
    • 
	
  • Northern portion of Cebu (Tuburan, Danao City, Carmen, Catmon, Sogod, Tabuelan, Tabogon, San Remigio, Borbon, City of Bogo, Medellin, Daanbantayan, Compostela, Liloan) including Bantayan and Camotes Islands
    • 
	
  • Northeastern portion of Bohol (Talibon, Bien Unido, Ubay, Mabini, Pres. Carlos P. Garcia),
    • 
	
  • Rest of Leyte
    • 
	
  • Rest of Southern Leyte
    • 




Mindanao



    
	
  • Agusan del Norte
    • 
	
  • Northern portion of Agusan del Sur (Sibagat, City of Bayugan, Prosperidad, San Francisco)
    • 
	
  • Surigao del Sur (Barobo, Lianga, San Agustin, Marihatag, Cagwait, Bayabas, Tago, City of Tandag, Cortes, San Miguel, Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Lanuza, Carmen, Hinatuan, Tagbina)
    • 
	
  • Rest of Surigao del Norte
    • 




What to expect



Based on the forecast track, the center of “Dante” is expected to make its initial landfall over Eastern Samar or Leyte between Tuesday afternoon and evening.



But PAGASA said the tropical strom “will move more west northwestward or westward in the near-term, which may bring the area of initial landfall over Leyte or Dinagat Islands-Siargao Islands area.”



It is forecast to slightly intensify prior to landfall. However, based on the forecast landfall scenario in the next 24 hours, there is an “increasing likelihood” that “Dante” may not reach severe tropical storm category.



The state weather bureau said “Dante” will bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over the following areas:



    
	
  • Leyte
    • 
	
  • Southern Leyte
    • 
	
  • Biliran
    • 
	
  • Surigao del Norte
    • 
	
  • Dinagat Islands
    • 




Moderate to heavy rains are expected over these areas:



    
	
  • Rest of Eastern Visayas
    • 
	
  • Northern portion of Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands
    • 
	
  • Surigao del Sur
    • 
	
  • Agusan del Norte
    • 
	
  • Sorsogon
    • 
	
  • Masbate
    • 




Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are likely over:



    
	
  • Catanduanes
    • 
	
  • Albay
    • 
	
  • Camarines Sur
    • 
	
  • Misamis Oriental
    • 
	
  • Agusan del Sur
    • 
	
  • Camiguin
    • 
	
  • Bukidnon
    • 
	
  • Davao Region
    • 
	
  • SOCCSKSARGEN
    • 
	
  • Rest of Central Visayas.
    • 




Rough to very rough seas (2.5 to 4.5 meters) will be experienced over the seaboards of areas where Signal No. 2 is hoisted, and the eastern seaboard of Caraga. Meanwhile, moderate to rough seas (1.2 m to 3 m) are expected over the eastern seaboard of Davao Oriental and the remaining seaboards of areas where Signal No. 1 is in effect. — Gaea Katreena Cabico


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PAGASA WEATHER UPDATES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Court finds Trillanes guilty of libel over 2015 statements vs ex-Makati Mayor Junjun Binay
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Court finds Trillanes guilty of libel over 2015 statements vs ex-Makati Mayor Junjun Binay


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
A Makati court has found former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV guilty of libel over his media statements against then-Makati...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'NCR Plus' stays under GCQ in June                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'NCR Plus' stays under GCQ in June


                              

                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte keeps Metro Manila and four nearby provinces under General Community Quarantine for the entire June....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Luzon grid on red alert; rotational blackouts loom
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Luzon grid on red alert; rotational blackouts loom


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Rotational blackouts may persist in the Luzon grid this week as large power plants have extended their unplanned outage and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace rejects easing of restrictions on seniors
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace rejects easing of restrictions on seniors


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Malacañang is against the proposal to allow fully vaccinated senior citizens to go out of their homes so they can contribute...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Israel foreign ministry summons Philippine envoy over UNHRC vote
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Israel foreign ministry summons Philippine envoy over UNHRC vote


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Israeli Foreign Ministry summoned the Philippines’ ambassador to Tel Aviv to clarify the country’s vote at...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 House: Senate can still act on economic Cha-cha
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House: Senate can still act on economic Cha-cha


                              

                                                                  By Delon Porcalla |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Contrary to senators’ claims, the Senate still has time to scrutinize the proposed amendments to economic provisions...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Saudi Arabia requires quarantine for OFWs vaccinated with Sinovac
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Saudi Arabia requires quarantine for OFWs vaccinated with Sinovac


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filipino workers vaccinated with CoronaVac, made by China’s Sinovac, are required to undergo swabbing and quarantine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Senate approves 13 local hospital bills
                              


                              

                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
                                 June 1, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Senate yesterday approved on third and final reading Sen. Bong Go’s 13 local hospital bills seeking to improve the delivery of health care services to poor Filipinos by increasing bed capacity of several...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Signal No. 1 up over parts of Northern, Eastern Samar due to 'Dante'&nbsp;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Signal No. 1 up over parts of Northern, Eastern Samar due to 'Dante' 


                              

                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The agency in its afternoon bulletin said Dante was last seen at 375 kilometers east northeast of Hinatuan in Surigao del...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte urged anew to retract statements on West Philippine Sea
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte urged anew to retract statements on West Philippine Sea


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
"The statements of the President betray the interests of the country he swore to protect," UP Law faculty members said.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with