Some areas in eastern part of Philippines under Signal No. 2 due to 'Dante'

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA hoisted Signal No. 2 over areas on the eastern portion of the archipelago as Tropical Storm Dante (Choi-wan) moved over the Philippine Sea Tuesday morning.

“Dante” was last spotted 270 kilometers east of Maasin City in Southern Leyte, packing peak winds of 75 km per hour (kph) near the center and gusts of up to 90 kph.

It was heading west northwestward at 20 kph.

Wind signals

Signal No. 2 (damaging gale force winds prevailing or expected within 24 hours)

Luzon

Eastern portion of Masbate (Mobo, Uson, Dimasalang, Cawayan, Palanas, Cataingan, Placer, Pio V. Cruz, Esperanza) including Ticao Island

Sorsogon

Eastern portion of Albay (Legazpi City, Manito, Santo Domingo, Bacacay, Rapu-Rapu)

Visayas

Eastern Samar

Samar

Northern Samar

Biliran

Northern and central portions of Leyte (Matag-Ob, Villaba, Ormoc City, Albuera, Burauen, Macarthur, Javier, Abuyog, La Paz, Mayorga, Tolosa, Dulag, Tabontabon, Julita, Tanauan, Dagami, Pastrana, Palo, Tacloban City, Babatngon, Alangalang, Santa Fe, Barugo, Tunga, Jaro, San Miguel, Carigara, Kananga, Tabango, Leyte, Calubian, Capoocan, San Isidro)

Eastern portion of Southern Leyte (Silago, Hinunangan, Hinundayan, Anahawan)

Mindanao

Northern portion of Dinagat Islands (Tubajon, Libjo, Loreto, Cagdianao)

Siargao

Bucas Grande Islands

Signal No. 1 (strong winds prevailing or expected within 36 hours)

Luzon

Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

Camarines Norte

Rest of Albay

Rest of Masbate including Burias Island,

Eastern portion of Romblon (San Fernando, Cajidiocan, Magdiwang, Romblon)

Eastern portion of Quezon (Catanauan, Mulanay, San Francisco, San Narciso, San Andres, Buenavista, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Calauag, Lopez, General Luna, Macalelon, Quezon, Alabat, Gumaca, Perez) including Polillo Islands

Visayas

Northeastern portion of Capiz (Panay, Pontevedra, President Roxas, Roxas City, Pilar)

Northeastern portion of Iloilo (Sara, Concepcion, San Dionisio, Batad, Estancia, Carles, Balasan)

Northern portion of Cebu (Tuburan, Danao City, Carmen, Catmon, Sogod, Tabuelan, Tabogon, San Remigio, Borbon, City of Bogo, Medellin, Daanbantayan, Compostela, Liloan) including Bantayan and Camotes Islands

Northeastern portion of Bohol (Talibon, Bien Unido, Ubay, Mabini, Pres. Carlos P. Garcia),

Rest of Leyte

Rest of Southern Leyte

Mindanao

Agusan del Norte

Northern portion of Agusan del Sur (Sibagat, City of Bayugan, Prosperidad, San Francisco)

Surigao del Sur (Barobo, Lianga, San Agustin, Marihatag, Cagwait, Bayabas, Tago, City of Tandag, Cortes, San Miguel, Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Lanuza, Carmen, Hinatuan, Tagbina)

Rest of Surigao del Norte

What to expect

Based on the forecast track, the center of “Dante” is expected to make its initial landfall over Eastern Samar or Leyte between Tuesday afternoon and evening.

But PAGASA said the tropical strom “will move more west northwestward or westward in the near-term, which may bring the area of initial landfall over Leyte or Dinagat Islands-Siargao Islands area.”

It is forecast to slightly intensify prior to landfall. However, based on the forecast landfall scenario in the next 24 hours, there is an “increasing likelihood” that “Dante” may not reach severe tropical storm category.

The state weather bureau said “Dante” will bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over the following areas:

Leyte

Southern Leyte

Biliran

Surigao del Norte

Dinagat Islands

Moderate to heavy rains are expected over these areas:

Rest of Eastern Visayas

Northern portion of Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands

Surigao del Sur

Agusan del Norte

Sorsogon

Masbate

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are likely over:

Catanduanes

Albay

Camarines Sur

Misamis Oriental

Agusan del Sur

Camiguin

Bukidnon

Davao Region

SOCCSKSARGEN

Rest of Central Visayas.

Rough to very rough seas (2.5 to 4.5 meters) will be experienced over the seaboards of areas where Signal No. 2 is hoisted, and the eastern seaboard of Caraga. Meanwhile, moderate to rough seas (1.2 m to 3 m) are expected over the eastern seaboard of Davao Oriental and the remaining seaboards of areas where Signal No. 1 is in effect. — Gaea Katreena Cabico