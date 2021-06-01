Some areas in eastern part of Philippines under Signal No. 2 due to 'Dante'
MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA hoisted Signal No. 2 over areas on the eastern portion of the archipelago as Tropical Storm Dante (Choi-wan) moved over the Philippine Sea Tuesday morning.
“Dante” was last spotted 270 kilometers east of Maasin City in Southern Leyte, packing peak winds of 75 km per hour (kph) near the center and gusts of up to 90 kph.
It was heading west northwestward at 20 kph.
Wind signals
Signal No. 2 (damaging gale force winds prevailing or expected within 24 hours)
Luzon
- Eastern portion of Masbate (Mobo, Uson, Dimasalang, Cawayan, Palanas, Cataingan, Placer, Pio V. Cruz, Esperanza) including Ticao Island
- Sorsogon
- Eastern portion of Albay (Legazpi City, Manito, Santo Domingo, Bacacay, Rapu-Rapu)
Visayas
- Eastern Samar
- Samar
- Northern Samar
- Biliran
- Northern and central portions of Leyte (Matag-Ob, Villaba, Ormoc City, Albuera, Burauen, Macarthur, Javier, Abuyog, La Paz, Mayorga, Tolosa, Dulag, Tabontabon, Julita, Tanauan, Dagami, Pastrana, Palo, Tacloban City, Babatngon, Alangalang, Santa Fe, Barugo, Tunga, Jaro, San Miguel, Carigara, Kananga, Tabango, Leyte, Calubian, Capoocan, San Isidro)
- Eastern portion of Southern Leyte (Silago, Hinunangan, Hinundayan, Anahawan)
Mindanao
- Northern portion of Dinagat Islands (Tubajon, Libjo, Loreto, Cagdianao)
- Siargao
- Bucas Grande Islands
Signal No. 1 (strong winds prevailing or expected within 36 hours)
Luzon
- Camarines Sur
- Catanduanes
- Camarines Norte
- Rest of Albay
- Rest of Masbate including Burias Island,
- Eastern portion of Romblon (San Fernando, Cajidiocan, Magdiwang, Romblon)
- Eastern portion of Quezon (Catanauan, Mulanay, San Francisco, San Narciso, San Andres, Buenavista, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Calauag, Lopez, General Luna, Macalelon, Quezon, Alabat, Gumaca, Perez) including Polillo Islands
Visayas
- Northeastern portion of Capiz (Panay, Pontevedra, President Roxas, Roxas City, Pilar)
- Northeastern portion of Iloilo (Sara, Concepcion, San Dionisio, Batad, Estancia, Carles, Balasan)
- Northern portion of Cebu (Tuburan, Danao City, Carmen, Catmon, Sogod, Tabuelan, Tabogon, San Remigio, Borbon, City of Bogo, Medellin, Daanbantayan, Compostela, Liloan) including Bantayan and Camotes Islands
- Northeastern portion of Bohol (Talibon, Bien Unido, Ubay, Mabini, Pres. Carlos P. Garcia),
- Rest of Leyte
- Rest of Southern Leyte
Mindanao
- Agusan del Norte
- Northern portion of Agusan del Sur (Sibagat, City of Bayugan, Prosperidad, San Francisco)
- Surigao del Sur (Barobo, Lianga, San Agustin, Marihatag, Cagwait, Bayabas, Tago, City of Tandag, Cortes, San Miguel, Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Lanuza, Carmen, Hinatuan, Tagbina)
- Rest of Surigao del Norte
What to expect
Based on the forecast track, the center of “Dante” is expected to make its initial landfall over Eastern Samar or Leyte between Tuesday afternoon and evening.
But PAGASA said the tropical strom “will move more west northwestward or westward in the near-term, which may bring the area of initial landfall over Leyte or Dinagat Islands-Siargao Islands area.”
It is forecast to slightly intensify prior to landfall. However, based on the forecast landfall scenario in the next 24 hours, there is an “increasing likelihood” that “Dante” may not reach severe tropical storm category.
The state weather bureau said “Dante” will bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over the following areas:
- Leyte
- Southern Leyte
- Biliran
- Surigao del Norte
- Dinagat Islands
Moderate to heavy rains are expected over these areas:
- Rest of Eastern Visayas
- Northern portion of Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands
- Surigao del Sur
- Agusan del Norte
- Sorsogon
- Masbate
Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are likely over:
- Catanduanes
- Albay
- Camarines Sur
- Misamis Oriental
- Agusan del Sur
- Camiguin
- Bukidnon
- Davao Region
- SOCCSKSARGEN
- Rest of Central Visayas.
Rough to very rough seas (2.5 to 4.5 meters) will be experienced over the seaboards of areas where Signal No. 2 is hoisted, and the eastern seaboard of Caraga. Meanwhile, moderate to rough seas (1.2 m to 3 m) are expected over the eastern seaboard of Davao Oriental and the remaining seaboards of areas where Signal No. 1 is in effect. — Gaea Katreena Cabico
- Latest
- Trending